Letter to the Editor: The Cause of Tragedies

Letter to Editor

Dear Editor:

These days, indescribable things are being written about the tragedy in Nea Filadelfeia, related to the soccer match there, and I would kindly ask The National Herald to allow me, a simple citizen, to say a few words as well.

This tragedy that recently occurred in Greece happened for the same reason as the previous tragedies. The cause is that in Greece, there exists the ‘Deep State’, which unfortunately exists in all governments. In the tragedy in Mati, there were irresponsible firefighters and all the others, in the tragedy of Tempi, there were irresponsible stationmasters and all the others, in the tragedy of Nea Aghialos with the explosions, there were irresponsible officers and all the others, and in the tragedy of Nea Filadelfeia, there was irresponsible police and all the others.

All these tragedies happened because the Deep State is there. What is the Deep State? The mediators, the favors, nepotism, border reassignments, and large cash gifts. All these unfortunately exist today, and unfortunately, they exist in the Ministry of Citizen Protection as well.

Now, what needs to be done to stop the deep state from existing? In the era of the constable, there was no deep state, and wherever the rural constable stepped, the ground trembled. If you opposed the constable, you had to dig your own pit, and there was no apprehending someone, taking him to jail – but no arrest. However, at that time, all these services were under the Ministry of the Interior, and I believe that even today, all these services should return to where they were then. Of course, today, a policeman, cannot have the authority of the old constables, but they can apply the law on the spot, just as the constables did. You cannot catch a hooded individual one day and release them the next; that is ridiculous.

The Ministry of the Interior should come and take care of all these responsibilities, even those of the Ministry of Citizen Protection. Of course, all these require bold decisions that I believe the Mitsotakis government has the desire. These are the basics; I will return if allowed.

Thank you,

Dimitrios Georgopoulos Queens, NY