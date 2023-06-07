x

Letter to the Editor: Support for Good Public Education

June 7, 2023
(Photo: TNH, File)
(Photo: TNH, File)

To the Editor:

 

There are no private universities in Europe. In the rest of the world there are some, such as in Turkey as well as in North America, similar to former President Trump’s university which was shut down after squandering the people’s money.

In the U.S., there are non-profit universities, self-governing like Harvard, but which are subsidized with huge amounts of money from the government as well. Apart from those private universities, there are many more public state universities attended by the vast majority of students.

In Greece, a small country with world-renowned universities, it would be good if they were supported by the government to become even better. Mr. Mitsotakis has recently begun to speak out in support of the NHS public health system after the lessons he learned from the failures with the coronavirus, with Greece among the first in deaths as a percentage of the population. Greece has no other choice, especially now, than to support its good public education.

 

Stavros Basseas, PhD

President and CTO NantSound

Park Ridge, IL

