December 6, 2022

Letter to the Editor: Remembering Life in the Village

(Photo: TNH, File)
To the Editor:

 

The sun sets once more behind the high mountains and I remember all those simple divine forms of the villagers returning wearily on their horses laden with the day’s goods from the blessed land for the whole family and for those more in need than they were.

The first thing housewives did at home was to light the fireplace. They put wood in the stove for more warmth and then they prepared the food just like that, but enough for the whole family to have dinner and soon after the little children put the books and notebooks on the table to prepare for tomorrow.

There was no electricity in the village then and we had oil lamps and the world without technology I think was quieter and happier and life went on with peace of mind.

The birds perched on barren and dry rocks to spend the night in the cold.

The bell rang early for Vespers and the elderly Magdalene made her way to the chapel to light the oil lamps for Panagia and St. Paraskevi.

With the blowing of the north wind comes the voice of the cypress, the tall cypress trees all night long in the peace and quiet of the village.

My God, what happened to all those unforgettable years of our poverty?

 

Kyriakos Stratigakis

Yonkers, NY

