x

October 4, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 52ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Letter to Editor

Letter to the Editor: Praises for The National Herald

October 3, 2022
(Photo: TNH,File)

To the Editor:

One of the finest newspapers for Greek-Americans. To the wonderful staff who write enlightening articles. Kudos to Yanna Katsageorgi for her insightful article on Nestor Makarigakis and his notable business acumen working for The Mistras Group. Another enlightening article on an obscure writer Bella Kanaris Maniates by the noted writer Steve Frangos was incredible research. Contributors to The National Herald Constantinos Scaros and Professor Alexander Kitroeff, excellent. Now that the dog days of summer are winding down, how about the next issue of The National Herald be devoted to Greek-Americans who traveled to Greece during the summer. I’ve been to Hellas from 1971 to 2006. Wonderful memories.

John Vasilakos

Bethpage, NY

RELATED

Columnists
The Community is still an oasis of law-abiding people

Rarely, historically, a Greek-American is accused for committing a crime.

Columnists
Is Putin Pushing Erdogan into a War with Greece?
Columnists
Even The A-Train Couldn’t Save Greek Hoop Hopes

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Sounds of Cyprus Performed Live in Times Square (Video)

NEW YORK – Talented artists Elena Chris, Peter Douskalis, and Alex Tasopoulos performed a concert of Cypriot music for New Yorkers and tourists in the center of the Big Apple, Times Square.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings