Letter to the Editor: Praises for The National Herald

Letter to Editor

To the Editor:

One of the finest newspapers for Greek-Americans. To the wonderful staff who write enlightening articles. Kudos to Yanna Katsageorgi for her insightful article on Nestor Makarigakis and his notable business acumen working for The Mistras Group. Another enlightening article on an obscure writer Bella Kanaris Maniates by the noted writer Steve Frangos was incredible research. Contributors to The National Herald Constantinos Scaros and Professor Alexander Kitroeff, excellent. Now that the dog days of summer are winding down, how about the next issue of The National Herald be devoted to Greek-Americans who traveled to Greece during the summer. I’ve been to Hellas from 1971 to 2006. Wonderful memories.

John Vasilakos

Bethpage, NY