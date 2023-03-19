Letter to the Editor: On the Vote for Greeks Abroad

Letter to Editor

To the Editor:

I read The National Herald’s Feb. 4 article on the survey of Greek community members sharing their opinions on the issue of voting in the Greek National Elections.

I agreed with a lot of what was said. Yes, we do have love and feelings for Greece, but we who have lived here for 40 years or more cannot decide on the daily life of those who live there permanently. Just like they can’t vote in our elections here either.

My own idea, and I have mentioned it many times to the National Herald and when I meet with Greeks, it is that we should vote for Greece, but we should get a member of parliament or a minister from within the community who will know the problems we face in Greece.

My personal experience is that it took three and a half years to get my family portion in Greece while I had all the supporting documents. For two years I have been fighting with the land registry for a small property on my island that is not even worth the ticket I am going to buy to go there. I only do it for emotional reasons. That’s why they say the bureaucracy is to blame – and who will write them about it, the prime minister? (Unbelievable inconvenience). That is why we want a Minister of our own to tell our problems and complaints, and for him to convey them there. And not to tell each other like gossip.

They must understand after all that we want better and faster service. I go to Greece every year like thousands of expats and I empty my pocket, significantly, every time.

I have not taken a single euro out of Greece. What I take with me when I leave are only memories and souvenirs, for which I also pay. And there should be recognition and appreciation from them to us for all of this.

As for the system there, I don’t think the citizens themselves want to change. So let them decide for themselves about it. Success in any business for me is not only the boss, more than half belongs to the staff, and the staff of every state is the citizens. As for the integrity of Greece, when they need us, they will call us. Rest assured.

Lefteris Tsafos – The Naxiotis

Long Island, NY