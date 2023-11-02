Letter to the Editor: On the Situation in the Middle East

Letter to Editor

To the Editor:

We didn’t have enough with the war in Ukraine where people are being killed for almost two years, but now we have the heartbreak of the Middle East which is even worse. Hamas is the permanent enemy of Israel and is uncompromising in wanting the total annihilation of Israel. And they proved that by their actions on October 7. They entered a state, slaughtered, cut off heads, and took hostages. And this was done by Hamas, which believes in the disappearance of Israel. Hamas is similar to ISIS, as the Prime Minister of Israel said, and he even said that Hamas must be crushed, just as ISIS was crushed. I heard the State Department account of the attack, the thousands killed and wounded, and the 200 people taken hostage.

And, of course, evil is ahead of us because it will certainly not stop here. Is it possible that these people thought that with these monstrous acts they would get away with it?

It’s not the first time Hamas has attacked Israel, but this time they did what ISIS did and they screwed it up so much that I think the ax will be relentless. What they did on October 7, they did as if they were begging for a response. I do not believe that an ‘eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth’ will apply here, but both will apply at once.

Dimitrios Georgopoulos

Queens, NY