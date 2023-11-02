x

November 2, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 37ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Letter to Editor

Letter to the Editor: On the Situation in the Middle East

November 2, 2023
(Photo: TNH, File)
(Photo: TNH, File)

To the Editor:

 

We didn’t have enough with the war in Ukraine where people are being killed for almost two years, but now we have the heartbreak of the Middle East which is even worse. Hamas is the permanent enemy of Israel and is uncompromising in wanting the total annihilation of Israel. And they proved that by their actions on October 7. They entered a state, slaughtered, cut off heads, and took hostages. And this was done by Hamas, which believes in the disappearance of Israel. Hamas is similar to ISIS, as the Prime Minister of Israel said, and he even said that Hamas must be crushed, just as ISIS was crushed. I heard the State Department account of the attack, the thousands killed and wounded, and the 200 people taken hostage.

And, of course, evil is ahead of us because it will certainly not stop here. Is it possible that these people thought that with these monstrous acts they would get away with it?

It’s not the first time Hamas has attacked Israel, but this time they did what ISIS did and they screwed it up so much that I think the ax will be relentless. What they did on October 7, they did as if they were begging for a response. I do not believe that an ‘eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth’ will apply here, but both will apply at once.

 

Dimitrios Georgopoulos

Queens, NY

RELATED

Columnists
There Is No Voice of Reason in the Middle East

The fire involving Israel and Hamas, with casualties among civilians in Gaza, continues to burn intensely, and in recent days, large doses have been added… of gasoline.

Editorial
Why Greece Will Never Die
Editorial
Greece of the ‘Wine-Dark Sea’ in a very Stormy Region

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.