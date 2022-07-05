Letter to the Editor: On the Reorganization of the Community

Letter to Editor

To the Editor:

I completely agree with the views expressed by Antonis H. Diamataris in his editorial ‘Towards a New Beginning in the Organization of Our Community’ (June 8).

Yes, our community needs a reorganization on a new expanded basis, in order to become a serious factor in the organized promotion of the interests of the Greek community, for love and peace to prevail among its members, a leadership that will speak and act on behalf of all of us.

And the admirable collaboration of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York with non-Greek participants and organizations in this year’s parade proved that it can be done very easily. It has been proven once again that if we are united, we can work miracles. And this year’s parade was a miracle, for which I express, to those who contributed to its success, my warmest thanks and congratulations.

So, because our parade has become an institution, let us continue the miracle and let us make the Parade Committee an institution. So let’s not dissolve this year’s Parade Committee and leave it as it is in place, so that it prepares the 2023 parade from this year. That is, let’s have a permanent Parade Committee, of course, under the supervision of the Federation, which will appoint its next members, with a separate Fund and Treasurer operating with a statute of operation approved by the State. Also, an effort should be made for its permanent and institutional financing as much as possible.

If this miracle happens, then this cooperation between community members who until recently were considered foreign to each other, will pave the way for the Federation to include all the Greek community organizations and associations, and thus the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York will become the “Leadership of the Community” as Mr. Diamataris expressed in his article.

Thanks,

Konstantinos Lykogiannis

Elmsford, NY