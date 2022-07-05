x

July 5, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.04 USD

NYC 77ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Letter to Editor

Letter to the Editor: On the Reorganization of the Community

July 5, 2022
(Photo: TNH,File)

To the Editor:

 

I completely agree with the views expressed by Antonis H. Diamataris in his editorial ‘Towards a New Beginning in the Organization of Our Community’ (June 8).

Yes, our community needs a reorganization on a new expanded basis, in order to become a serious factor in the organized promotion of the interests of the Greek community, for love and peace to prevail among its members, a leadership that will speak and act on behalf of all of us.

And the admirable collaboration of the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York with non-Greek participants and organizations in this year’s parade proved that it can be done very easily. It has been proven once again that if we are united, we can work miracles. And this year’s parade was a miracle, for which I express, to those who contributed to its success, my warmest thanks and congratulations.

So, because our parade has become an institution, let us continue the miracle and let us make the Parade Committee an institution. So let’s not dissolve this year’s Parade Committee and leave it as it is in place, so that it prepares the 2023 parade from this year. That is, let’s have a permanent Parade Committee, of course, under the supervision of the Federation, which will appoint its next members, with a separate Fund and Treasurer operating with a statute of operation approved by the State. Also, an effort should be made for its permanent and institutional financing as much as possible.

If this miracle happens, then this cooperation between community members who until recently were considered foreign to each other, will pave the way for the Federation to include all the Greek community organizations and associations, and thus the Federation of Hellenic Societies of Greater New York will become the “Leadership of the Community” as Mr. Diamataris expressed in his article.

 

Thanks,

Konstantinos Lykogiannis

Elmsford, NY

RELATED

Columnists
Greek-American Stories: Celebrating the Summer Solstice

Your calendar may mark the event of the Summer Solstice for June 21, when the North Pole tilts towards the sun in a dramatic way, thereby creating both the shortest night and the longest day of 2022 – depending on your hemisphere - but, this year it will fall on June 20, at 5:44 PM because the calendar doesn’t reflect the Earth’s rotation exactly.

Editorial
Fourth of July 2022: A Time to Grill and Reflect
Guest Viewpoints
Jefferson and Korais: The Deep Roots of Greco-American Friendship

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Sydney Floods Burden 50,000 around Australia’s Largest City

RICHMOND, Australia — Hundreds of homes have been inundated in and around Australia's largest city in a flood emergency that was causing trouble for 50,000 people, officials said Tuesday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings