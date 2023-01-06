x

January 6, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 43ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Letter to Editor

Letter to the Editor: On the Kalanta, Greek Christmas Carols

January 6, 2023
(Photo: TNH, File)
(Photo: TNH, File)

To the Editor:

These days, I had the great opportunity and pleasure to watch the Christmas celebration of the Greek school of our parish.

In the hall packed full of people we found seats with great difficulty. Taking in my hands the simple, but beautiful program of the celebration, I was moved, seeing the cover decorated with one of the most beautiful paintings by the Greek artist Nikiforos Lytras. The painting was from 1872. Children stand outside a modest home. The housewife listens to them. Dressed in period costumes and holding simple, period musical instruments, they are dedicated to their cause – to sing the kalanta, the Christmas carols. To sing the miracle of the Incarnation, the Birth of Christ, the Redeemer of the World. They still want to wish the housewife the best, and the householder a thousand years of life.

The kalanta, the carols are the songs that move us all. They fill us with joy and hope for better times. They promise us a better world, a better cosmos. And we all know that the word ‘cosmos’ means the ornament, the jewel. Happy holidays and all the best for the New Year with peace on Earth and goodwill to all people. Thank you for the hospitality.

Katerina Kollarou
Astoria, NY

RELATED

Columnists
You Are What You Write

I woke up this morning to a news report that made me very sad and scared the daylights out of me at the same time.

OPINIONS
Ancient Greece Had Extreme Polarization and Civil Strife Too: Understanding Jan. 6
Editorial
Greek-American Doctors Are Among the Top Doctors in the World

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Epiphany Celebrated in Greece After 2 Years of Restrictions (Videos & Photos)

ATHENS- Greeks celebrated Epiphany Friday with blessing of the waters ceremonies across the country.

To the Editor: These days, I had the great opportunity and pleasure to watch the Christmas celebration of the Greek school of our parish.

I woke up this morning to a news report that made me very sad and scared the daylights out of me at the same time.

BOSTON - A festive atmosphere was created at the St.

NICOSIA - A rare work by the late Cypriot artist Pol Georghiou, who was self-taught and never took a lesson, sold for 100,000 euros ($104,908) at the Cypria auction in the capital Nicosia, more than twice is previous sale of 42,000 euros ($44,060.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.