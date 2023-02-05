x

February 5, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 23ºF

ATHENS 43ºF

Letter to Editor

Letter to the Editor: On the Former King’s Funeral

February 5, 2023
(Photo: TNH, File)
(Photo: TNH, File)

To the Editor:

What a disgrace that the government of Greece let the palace of the royals fall apart and then had to fix it up fast after the former king Constantine’s death. What a shame the Greek government didn’t give a state funeral because they were bullied by political parties and there was no high person representation from Greece at the funeral. No matter what happened, he was king of Greece for a while. Very disrespectful not having a state funeral but it’s okay for athletes and singers. Greece was wrong for how they represented themselves.

George A Liakopoulos
Little Neck, NY

RELATED

Columnists
This Week in History: February 3rd to 9th

FEBRUARY 3RD: On this day in 1830, the sovereignty of Greece was confirmed in the London Protocol.

Columnists
Letter from Athens: There Are Some Real Unsung Heroes of the Deadly Mati Fire
Columnists
When Even the UN Doesn’t Understand Us

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.