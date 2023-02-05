Letter to the Editor: On the Former King’s Funeral

Letter to Editor

To the Editor:

What a disgrace that the government of Greece let the palace of the royals fall apart and then had to fix it up fast after the former king Constantine’s death. What a shame the Greek government didn’t give a state funeral because they were bullied by political parties and there was no high person representation from Greece at the funeral. No matter what happened, he was king of Greece for a while. Very disrespectful not having a state funeral but it’s okay for athletes and singers. Greece was wrong for how they represented themselves.

George A Liakopoulos

Little Neck, NY