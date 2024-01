Letter to Editor

To the Editor:

Mr. Scaros states in his Commentary (TNH Jan. 6) the following: “Without question, slavery was the core issue.” And most sixth graders, when asked what was the cause of the Civil War, would have answered, “Slavery.” Why was that question so difficult for Nikki Haley to answer? She avoided answering forthrightly, and instead, fecklessly chose to offer a tortuous word salad.

Sincerely,

George Zalantis

Staten Island, NY