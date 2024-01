Letter to Editor

To the Editor:

While Mr. Zalantis suggests that slavery was the cut and dry the issue at the root of the Civil War, how do we explain that Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation only freed the slaves in the South? Yes, some Northern States had slaves. The facts and issues surrounding the Civil War were not as simple as one letter writer and many pundits suggest. Perhaps we should all cut Nikki Haley some slack.

Nicholas Kalis, JD M Int Aff

McLean, VA