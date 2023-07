Letter to Editor

To the Editor:

The shift of Greek society to the right was expected after the debacle of SYRIZA. “With an article and a law,” Mr. Tsipras wanted to change everything. But in the end he didn’t succeed. From broken promises to outright lawlessness, the people couldn’t take it anymore. They were looking for alternatives. The other major issue is illegal immigration. Small Greece and open borders do not coincide – it is a recipe for disaster in my opinion. The country lacks the necessary infrastructure and resources to help a large number of people. After all, we are not Germany or the United States of America.

Thank you,

Nikos Gatsoulis

New York, NY