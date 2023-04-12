x

April 12, 2023

Letter to the Editor: On Archbishop Sotirios of Canada's Article

April 12, 2023
(Photo: TNH, File)
(Photo: TNH, File)

To the Editor:

 

Reading the Archbishop Sotirios of Canada’s article in TNH April 7, I found it very educational and informative; however when he elaborates on the different trials and tribulations by naming the different wars that Greece has been through, he forgot the Civil War 1946-49 where thousands were killed and thousands have suffered and I among my villagers was one of them. He should read my book ‘Kostas My Story’, available on Amazon, to inform himself. Also at the end he states: “Long live Greece and long live Canada,” but he forgot to write long live the U.S.A. which is the main pillar of the free world.

 

Thank you,

Kostas Ganias

Worcester, MA

