January 18, 2024

Letter to the Editor: For a Better Future

(Photo: TNH, File)
(Photo: TNH, File)

To the Editor:

 

With the blessed holidays behind us and the few sweets that are left on the festive table, we continue the fight for a better future for the family, the community, and in general for all fellow human beings.

We’ve had good weather this year, with above-normal temperatures helping the economy and getting residents home for the holidays. And now I remember the words of my grandmother, who said that it is still early, the bad weather is ahead and there will be snow and ice with cold days and strong north winds that will keep the family close there by the burning fire for many days and nights. But the good thing is that they always have their cellars, full of oils, cheeses, olives, and wine from the care of the villagers.

They brought the holy water to their homes and sprinkled the gardens, houses, stables with domestic animals, also the sown wheat fields and olive groves.

After sunset the Vespers bell rings and the villagers return to their homes loaded with the goods of the day on their horses with the blessing of God and nature and there in the dusk the call of the owl is heard from afar looking for his brother.

 

Thank you,

 

Kyriakos Stratigakis

Yonkers, NY

