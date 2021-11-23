x

November 23, 2021

Letter to the Editor: Congratulations on the New Websites

November 23, 2021
Letter to the Editor
Letter to the Editor

To the Editor:

I was glad to receive your message announcing the launch of the two new websites of your newspaper.

It is true that your media organization, both through the printed edition of The National Herald and through the online edition, informs the Hellenism of America, in matters concerning Society, the Church, the Economy, Politics, but also in matters of the wider news, derived primarily, but not exclusively, from the news in Greece and the USA.

Personally, I have been a subscriber to your newspaper for many years and I constantly follow the information that you consistently provide to your readers. On the occasion of the launch of your two new websites in Greek and English, let me congratulate you and wish you every success in the continuation and growth of your media organization.

Metropolitan Alexios of Atlanta

Atlanta, Georgia

