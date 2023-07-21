x

Letter to the Editor: Better Late than Never

July 21, 2023
(Photo: TNH, File)
(Photo: TNH, File)

To the Editor:

 

The post-election statements of the government were made and the vote of confidence in the government of Mr. Mitsotakis was also made. Two things that I will say below made me write this letter.

The first is the following: In his remarks, Mr. Mitsotakis, addressing the opposition, told them that he was surprised that the opposition speech of all the parties was exactly the same as the one they had before the elections and they pretend that they do not understand what the Greek people told them with the election results. Of course, Mr. Mitsotakis said it in a nice, simple and polite way, but he let them understand what he was telling them.

And I will add, saying that their populism, their lies, their personal slanderous rhetoric against Mr. Mitsotakis means that they did not see the results. Don’t they see that they failed, don’t they see that the Greeks told them that everything they were saying was a lie? It is surprising how they don’t wake up and understand that it’s a new day. And indeed, Nikos Pappas, who has been unanimously condemned by the Supreme Court for political illegalities – but there is no conviction. And because he is not convicted, he is a candidate for the leadership of the almost-dissolved SYRIZA.

The second is this: Greece has almost the largest merchant fleet in the world, and its shipowners have thousands of merchant ships order them from the shipyards of South Korea, Japan, China, and Spain. What I want to say is that none of them has thought to say “why not order them from Greek shipyards.” But then again, they do not exist. There are some small shipyards that make small boats, but Greece needs big tankers, which require big shipyards like those of other countries. Someone has to take the initiative to fill this big gap. I think that Mr. Marinakis, who is today the top Greek businessman and one of the largest shipowners in Greece, this true Greek and true son of Piraeus must do what has not been done until now. As the saying goes, better late than never.

 

Dimitrios Georgopoulos

Queens, NY

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community.

