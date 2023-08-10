Letter to the Editor: Appreciation for Sports Coverage and Concern for Hooliganism

Letter to Editor

To the Editor:

Thank you for the excellent sports coverage in the pages of The National Herald. As a longtime subscriber, it is always appreciated to see the achievements of Hellenic athletes competing at the highest levels in various sports around the world.

That being said, it is sad to hear about the continuing violence of hooligans marring sports events in general. At least the killers who murdered the young man, Alkis Kampanos, in Thessaloniki in February 2022 received tough sentences, but then we hear about the incident in Athens the night before the Champions League game between AEK Athens and Dinamo Zagreb where a 22-year-old fan, Michalis Katsouris, was stabbed to death. Something must be done to get to the root of this hooliganism problem! Why should being a fan of one team or another lead to vicious beatings and deaths? So many people around the world attend sporting events without incident practically every day, why can’t all fans respect one another and show their support for their respective teams peacefully without bloodshed?

Costas V. Perdikopoulos

San Diego, CA