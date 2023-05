Letter to Editor

To the Editor:

I just want to say thank you for the Letter from Athens which is always the article I look forward to each week. Mr. Dabilis is consistently impressive in sharing his thoughts on various topics, so often with his witty barbs aimed at those who need to hear them. ‘The 57 Empty Table Seats at Saddest Greek Easter’ (April 15) was especially poignant. It is very sad to think about those families missing their loved ones while everyone else moves on with business as usual. Those young lives lost so tragically were more important than that. Thank you!

Costas V. Perdikopoulos

San Diego, CA