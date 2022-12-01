Letter to the Editor: Anniversary Year Brings Pain and Joy

Letter to Editor

To the Editor:

As the year comes to a close with more prayers for things like peace and health and prosperity than usual, I think this is a good time to note the good things that happened in 2022. First, the remarkable 100 year anniversaries of two of our Community’s most important institutions, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and the Order of AHEPA. Both were marked with appropriate and well organized events. Not least among the many anniversaries of organizations, parishes, etc. is that of The National Herald which has kept us informed and entertained – both are important to living and expressing our Greek heritage – for a quarter of a century.

There was also a dark centennial, for the Asia Minor and Smyrna catastrophes. For that I wish to thank those organizations that rose to the occasion with informative and moving commemorations. In New York, I especially thank EMBCA.

With Thanksgiving just a week behind us, this is also a good place to offer peculiar thanks to God – for not letting things be a lot worse. The pandemic – notwithstanding those who don’t believe it and didn’t do their part to end it more quickly though mask wearing and vaccination – could have been a lot worse. The terrible war in Ukraine could have been (and still could be) even more terrifying. Even inflation due to going too far with the economic stimulus that was necessary during a pandemic which shut down so much economic activity is better than the alternative: another Great Depression due to too little stimulus (that is what happened in the 1930s).

That said, I wish everyone ‘Kales Giortes – Happy Holidays’.

John Papadimitriou

Brooklyn, NY