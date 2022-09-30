x

Letter to the Editor: A Response to Asia Minor Topic

September 30, 2022
To the Editor:

In light of the tragic events of 1922, I must commend The National Herald for its informative articles on the subject. From tragedy there are lessons to be learned to help prevent this horrible part of our history from repeating itself.

In Greece’s case, the Golden rule should be “there are no permanent friends, just permanent interests.” This includes the United States and others who casually observed the events of 1922 and did nothing to stop the bloodshed. These same allies also abandoned Cyprus to its fate in 1974. Despite this, I do trust our Greek military, and the brave people who protect the Nation. They may be our last hope.

Nick Gatsoulis

New York, NY

