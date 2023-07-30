Letter from Athens: The Summer from Hell Descends on Oblivious Greece

Columnists

A Canadair aircraft flies behind the archaeological site of Lindos on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

If there’s ever a remake of Jaws it would have to feature Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni as the mayor telling people it was safe to swim while a shark is eating people in the background – she’s trying to figure out some way to save the rest of the summer tourism.

“I’m pleased and happy to repeat the news that we have in fact caught and killed a large predator that supposedly injured some bathers,” Mayor Larry Vaughn said in one of the best movie understatements ever.

That’s how Kefalogianni sounded when she came out, days after fires were sweeping parts of the mainland, and islands of Evia, Corfu, and especially Rhodes, where 19,000 tourists had to run – or walk – for their lives waiting for help that never came as the flames were licking their heels.

Against that image, she tried to convince everyone the situation on the island was under control, even as one pilot taking visitors from the United Kingdom on a half-empty flight there said it wasn’t exactly a good idea.

“Come to Greece, there’s only a small chance you’ll be caught in fires,” probably isn’t the slogan the Tourism Ministry is thinking of for 2024 as the New York Times said the fires and heatwaves could devastate the sector.

For days, as a record heatwave wilted people in the streets and the fires raged across the country and island – scenes of mostly white Europeans looking like refugees who just landed on Lesbos – Greece’s government was on auto-pilot.

Perhaps that’s the arrogance of absolute power that comes with a crushing rout of all your opponents in elections, rendering them effectively voiceless and powerless and letting you do anything you want.

That’s the way it seemed after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis broke away from a European Union leaders meeting in Brussels to return to Athens to deal with crises before sliding into the background somewhere in Maximos Mansion until re-emerging with the world watching Greece.

In one TV interview against the backdrop of the island of Rhodes on fire and tourists wondering where responders were – many left on their own – Kefalogianni looked just as disbelieving as Mayor Vaughn that there was a problem.

She uttered some blah blah blah platitudes blaming climate change for the fires – Mitsotakis did too – although reports said arsonists were setting some, on the mainland and on Corfu where more tourists had to be rescued.

No arsonists were prosecuted in the making of this disaster movie set in Greece, just like the elderly woman cooking in her garden who started 2007 fires that killed 84 people, and the elderly man burning brush in his backyard, starting a fire on July 23, 2018 that killed 104 people and nearly wiped out the seaside village of Mati.

Two pilots died dousing flames when their aircraft banked and slammed into the ground, erupting in a fireball that incinerated them, just like the 57 people in a train wreck in February on the New Democracy government’s watch which saw no ministers or officials disciplined.

After the walkover in June 25 elections, the government has impunity against slacking, irresponsibility, or negligence, and while brave firefighters – including from Slovakia and Turkey – were on the front lines, officials were in the back lines in air-conditioned offices wearing suits and ties, but it was hotter than hell outside.

After the 2021 fires that ripped across Evia – that was burning again too – there were vows to increase the fire protection and response, and while more water-dropping planes and helicopters were added, it wasn’t enough.

It wasn’t a pretty juxtaposition of pictures to see ministers pretending to be earnest as tourists on Rhodes – AKA Fire Island – some covered in ash, were trudging along a beach, aided mostly by locals who displayed real Greek hospitality.

Kefalogianni urged people to keep coming to Rhodes as repatriation flights were landing to take them out, and the UK government said it was safe too – but advised to check with the Foreign Ministry.

The fires five years ago occurred when Greece was in the hands of the rank amateurs of the Looney Left SYRIZA that didn’t have a disaster response plan, no way to send warning texts on cell phones, whose incompetence added to the toll.

But in these fires, where was the new Civil Protection Minister Vassilis Kikilias (who had been Tourism Minister)? Where was Citizen Protection Minister Notis Mitarakis, who was in charge of denying refugee pushbacks?

In 2021, Mitsotakis named a Cypriot, Christos Stylianides, to head a ministry in charge of climate change and civil protection, which apparently isn’t so important now, but was when he was given Greek citizenship.

“The consequences of climate change have overtaken us and we must accelerate the major changes without delay,” Stylianides posted on Twitter at the time. “Disaster prevention and preparedness is the most effective weapon we have.”

Which we now apparently don’t. A highway bridge collapsed in the third-largest city of Patra and no minister explained why, while the government switched from cruise control to damage control over the fires, protecting itself.

So Kefalogianni can take a cue from Mayor Vaughn who had the answer to critics: “Look, we depend on the summer people here for our very lives.” Come to Greece.