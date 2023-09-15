Letter from Athens: The Disaster That’s Now Greece Didn’t Have to Be

Columnists

A train wreck that killed 57. A refugee ship wreck that killed hundreds. Wildfires. A record heat wave. Deadly floods that wiped out a big chunk of Greece’s agricultural bread basket. Croatian hooligans killing a Greek soccer fan. A car hitting a tourist bus. A military ammunition depot that almost exploded. A man pushed to his death by a crew member on a ferry.

What’s next for Greece? Locusts? Putting lamb’s blood on the door? Someone needing to part the Aegean Sea? Where’s Charlton Heston when you need him?

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis might be wishing he lost the election before someone calls his Conservatives the New Disaster party, because 2023 for them looks like B.C. with all the Biblical catastrophes happening.

What makes the year more devastating – if only politically compared to the loss of life and the scores of billions of euros in damages that required his government to put up subsidies for those affected by fires and floods – is that they could have been lessened.

It’s not just on his government, but all of them, as well as municipalities who receive state funds to clear woodlands of dead and dry materials but don’t, and not clearing drains and removing debris from river embankments.

The cost of helping people and businesses get back on their feet and the loss of agricultural land in Thessaly, the country’s bread basket, is far higher than putting in place measures to mitigate what floods and fires would do.

Thessaly’s Regional Governor Kostas Agorastos told state TV that the damage from the storm is estimated at 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) or more, almost 10 times the cost of anti-flood measures never carried out.

Nothing can prevent natural disasters, but despite massive fires in the summer of 2021 that destroyed half of Greece’s second-biggest island of Evia, and a host of businesses, including beekeeping that provide honey, the government focused on adding firefighters and equipment and not prevention.

Arsonists have run amok in Greece but it wasn’t until now – after fires in July that saw 19,000 tourists on Rhodes run for their lives waiting for help that didn’t come in time – that harsher penalties are being readied for that crime.

Roughly 12 percent of Greece’s cultivated lands are located in Thessaly, and agriculture’s contribution to the regional economy is 35 percent, centered around the city of Larissa that was essentially submerged.

The area also produces nearly 40 percent of Greece’s cotton, and 80 percent of the cotton in Europe, and is one of the main tobacco-producing regions, Greece a leader in the sector in Europe as well, noted the site Quartz and the BBC.

The reports said Thessaly lost around 25 percent of its agricultural lands and production capabilities, including crops of cereals, legumes, beets, watermelons, corn, tomatoes, and apples.

Farmers complained that the storm Ianos in 2020 had shown the force of flooding that wasn’t contained, and that debris was left behind and became a catalyst making the waters this year even more destructive.

After the 2021 fires, Greece created a Climate Change and Civil Protection Ministry and, to great fanfare, brought in a Cypriot, Christos Stylianides, to run it and even gave him honorary Greek citizenship.

Mitsotakis had taken to blaming climate change for just about everything, so he set up the new ministry to deal with it, and put civil protection under its jurisdiction. Stylianides at least had the chops to deal with it.

But after Mitsotakis was re-elected in June, Stylianides was replaced by Vassilis Kikilias, a former basketball player who had been Tourism Minister and Health Minister but with no crisis management background unless you count being in the ruling party that’s been in that state most of the year.

Three ministers have had to resign this year – two of them after the June elections. Notis Mitarachis at Citizen Protection was vacationing on a yacht when wildfires were sweeping the country.

Miltiadis Varvitsiotis, in charge of shipping, got immediate blowback after expressing sympathy for crew members charged in an incident in which a ferry boat passenger trying to board late was pushed off a ramp into the sea, drowning.

Mitsotakis is a man of many talents, but not judging the talents of others, as failed political appointments to his Cabinet has shown, trying to appease different factions in the Conservative party at the expense of meritocracy.

New Citizen Protection Minister Yiannis Oikonomou survived calls for his resignation over the hooligans debacle only because it came days after Mitarachis was forced out and Mitsotakis would have looked even sillier accepting it.

Oikonomou – like so many other ministers – isn’t qualified. His specialty is agronomy and dairy production, but the job requires someone cracking heads, not eggs.

Those are political disasters but they add to the cost of natural disasters with people in place who shouldn’t be and that could drive Mitsotakis to take on more tasks.

He should be wary of those who would stab him in the back though, and remember that while even Julius Caesar was said able to do several things at once, evading a knife just wasn’t one of them.