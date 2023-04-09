Letter from Athens: Greeks Will Not Apply: Foreign Tourism Workers Sought

Columnists

Tourists eat in a traditional restaurant in Plaka district of Athens , as in the background stands the ancient Acropolis hill, on Thursday , Oct.13, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

If Greece really wants to find 80,000 foreign tourism workers to wait on rich foreigners who use the country as a summer playground – nearly year-round now – there’s plenty of them in refugee and migrant detention centers.

The country is still holding an estimated 37,000-50,000 people in camps – including on five islands where tourists like to go, not far from the coast of Turkey, which keeps sending fresh supplies, courtesy of human traffickers.

In a further attempt to kill and then cook the Golden Goose, the government has a no-limits policy on arrivals that’s letting overtourism turn some particularly popular spots into unreasonable facsimiles of Greece.

Who cares? This is, as always, only about money and nothing else matters. All these tourists need someone to take care of their needs, and Greeks don’t want jobs that pay barely above minimum wage and treat them like chattel.

That’s what foreigners are for, of course, all those Bangaldeshis who pick strawberries at the risk of being beaten and not paid, Pakistanis and Africans – and maybe even Syrians because there’s thousands right in the camps.

Instead, Greece is making deals with Egypt and Bangladesh to provide visas for seasonal workers, and Pakistanis, although maybe someone is rethinking that after two were arrested in a terrorism plot.

That was said to include on islands, the news of which may be just a little deterring for tourists, except for those going to Mykonos who’d dance on tabletops in the middle of a gunfight they’re so drunk.

Those foreign workers buying the line there’s a good job with good wages and good conditions and accommodations waiting for them – they’ll sleep in flophouse rooms – are second in gullibility only to foreign women being told there’s a good job for them in Greece, which turns out to be in a brothel.

With the unemployment rate falling 3.2 percent to 10.8 percent in February, the lowest since 2009 – the year before an eight-year economic and austerity crisis pushed it past 50 percent for the young – Greeks don’t want tourism jobs.

Why? For the same reason foreign recruits will find out, if they haven’t already figured it out, and why so many Greeks who did work in tourism before the pandemic aren’t returning and have found year-round jobs.

The Greek financial daily Naftemporiki reported there are more than 61,000 vacancies for jobs in hotels, and market agents suggested that the shortage should be increased by as much as 25 percent due to tourism workers moving to other sectors.

Giorgos Hontzoglou, President of the Panhellenic Federation of Food and Tourism Workers (POEET), told the paper, “How can foreign workers stay in Greece? In Spain, they work in hotels for a basic salary of 1,600 euros for five days, eight hours a day, which is strictly observed. Here they will receive 900 euros for 14 hours a day, 30 days a month.”

That’s less than one bottle of champagne can cost on Mykonos for the super-duper uber-rich who drink it down like coke – make that Coca-Cola – and some tourism workers said accommodations are so bad they sleep in their cars.

Working in tourism is a good and honest living if you’re treated right, but these people are treated like faceless workhorse integers. The news site GTP Headlines in March wrote about the dilemma, saying that despite offering higher pay that hotel owners are still struggling to find enough staff, including waiters, chambermaids, gardeners, and janitors.

In 2022, the government responded by setting up a portal listing available jobs in the tourism sector, with the majority of positions being in hotels and food and beverage services.

At that time, Andreas Andreadis, the former President of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE), urged the government to take immediate action, noting that, “the quality of our tourism product is at risk.”

The Panhellenic Federation of Catering and Tourist Industry Employees (POEET) attributed the shortage to low pay and poor working conditions, but you can bet that applicants in Bangladesh wanting a visa won’t be told that.

The irony is lost on politicians, of course, that Greece is offering visas to some Pakistanis, Bangladeshis, and Syrians while keeping others penned up detention centers waiting for asylum applications to be processed.

Tourism Minister Vasilis Kikilias earlier announced the opening of 50,000 jobs in tourism to be offered to Greek expatriates or Ukrainian refugees. And one tourism body suggested lifting a working ban on pensioners.

It would help if tourists tip and treat these workers decently because these jobs require long hours standing on your feet and smiling too many times to prigs with Medieval Age manners.

The foreign workers likely won’t speak Greek, so unless they speak enough English to take orders that will be another problem, but what’s in store for too many of them is a summer of misery without a day off.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, now up to his eyeballs in alligators fending off a surveillance scandal and the deaths of 57 people in a head-on train collision, in 2022 pointed to the problem.

He said that tourism “requires investments in human resources too, as it has to be attractive not only to visitors but also to those working in the sector; which points to better salaries and working terms.” Let’s start now.