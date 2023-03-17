x

March 17, 2023

Let’s Get Together at Mazi in Red Hook, N.Y. for Good Greek Food

March 17, 2023
By The National Herald
(Photo Facebook)

NEW YORK – If you’re in the neighborhood of Red Hook, N.Y. with an appetite for Greek food you get now get it satisfied at Mazi, with a menu including a chicken gyro sideways slipper sandwich or with a falafel filling.

“MAZI is officially open and ready to serve you delicious Greek cuisine! We apologize for any delayed responses as we were busy perfecting our dishes and getting everything in order. But the wait is over, come join us for an amazing dining experience. OPAAAAA!” wrote owner Taso Giannoulis.

It’s in a spot where there used to be a pizza parlor and he said on his site that, “Here at Mazi we recognize cooking is more than just making delicious food. It is about sharing stories, creating memories, and building bonds between people.

“Add in a warm and inviting atmosphere and you foster great food and good company. For our Red Hook and Hudson Valley community, we invite you to come and experience what a hometown restaurant should be, lets eat, Mazí (together).”

He said his background is rooted in family togetherness and a love for food and that he wanted to bring his Greek origins to his experiences growing up in the Hudson Valley as a Red Hook native.

He said that as a child he was drawn to the bustling energy of the kitchen, where his family would gather to prepare elaborate meals for special occasions and everyday dinners, learning the power of food to bring people together.

Those childhood memories play into what he’s trying to bring at Mazi, he said, by incorporating traditional Greek flavors and techniques into his cooking while also infusing his dishes with his own creative twists and tastes.

