Lethal Nationalism Film Screening in Los Angeles on Dec. 3

Cinema

The documentary Lethal Nationalism: Genocide of the Greeks 1913-1923 will be screened on Saturday, December 3 at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral’s Jim Gianopulos Family Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo: Courtesy of the LMU Basil P. Caloyeras Center for Modern Greek Studies)

LOS ANGELES – The documentary Lethal Nationalism: Genocide of the Greeks 1913-1923 will be screened on Saturday, December 3 at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral’s Jim Gianopulos Family Theater, 1324 S. Normandie Avenue in Los Angeles, beginning with a reception at 6 PM.

The film screening begins at 7 PM and will be followed by a Q&A with director Peter Lambrinatos, producer Spiros Lambrinatos, and Asia Minor and Pontos Hellenic Research Center President George Mavropoulos.

The documentary chronicles the Genocide of the Greeks and other indigenous Christians at the hands of the Ottoman and Nationalist Turks. Nearly a million Greeks were killed, while millions more were uprooted from their ancestral homelands in Asia Minor, Pontos, and Eastern Thrace as part of the Turks’ campaign of ethnic cleansing of its Christian populations. The Genocide also annihilated Armenian and Assyrian Christians.

Consul General of Greece in Los Angeles Ioannis Stamatekos will give the opening remarks at the event which is co-sponsored by the Consulate General of Greece in Los Angeles, the Honorary Consul General of Cyprus Andreas Kyprianides, the Loyola Marymount University (LMU) Basil P. Caloyeras Center for Modern Greek Studies, the Greek Heritage Society of Southern California, the Los Angeles Greek Film Festival, and the UCLA Stavros Niarchos Foundation Center for the Study of Hellenic Culture.

A $10 suggested donation to benefit the Asia Minor and Pontos Hellenic Research Center is kindly requested.

Please RSVP online: https://bit.ly/3ENMAR5.