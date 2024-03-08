Let the Debate Begin: Gotham Magazine Lists Eight Best NYC Greek Eateries

General News

NEW YORK – Nothing starts a good debate between Greeks like who makes the best spanakopita but Greek restaurant owners say their place is the best, despite the diversity of menus between traditional favorites and more modern avant-garde takes on Greek food.

The rivalry is especially keen in New York City and now Gotham magazine will likely stoke the fires with its list of the eight best restaurants.

They include Kyma – which, despite its meatful name, features fish flow in daily and linguini with clams and sea urchins. Then there’s Avra, co-founded by Nick Tsoulos which specializes in grilled seafood and fresh Peloponnesian olive oil.

Milos is a modern take and leans toward seafood and shellfish, especially the grilled lobster and lobster pasta cooked Athenian-style, the eatery long a favorite under Costas Spiliadis’ direction.

Pylos is noted for its’ “lemony, olive-oil infused cuisine we can’t get enough of.” Bahari, in Queens, is known for exotic flavors from the Byzantine era.

Kiki’s goes with fare like tzatziki, saganaki, moussaka and Greek salad. At Zaytinya, the taste is a mix of Turkish, Lebanese and Greek, while Elea delights with grilled octopus.