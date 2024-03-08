x

March 8, 2024

Let the Debate Begin: Gotham Magazine Lists Eight Best NYC Greek Eateries

March 8, 2024
By The National Herald
Kyma in Hudson Yards. (Photo: https://kymarestaurants.com/)

NEW YORK – Nothing starts a good debate between Greeks like who makes the best spanakopita but Greek restaurant owners say their place is the best, despite the diversity of menus between traditional favorites and more modern avant-garde takes on Greek food.

The rivalry is especially keen in New York City and now Gotham magazine will likely stoke the fires with its list of the eight best restaurants.

They include Kyma – which, despite its meatful name, features fish flow in daily and linguini with clams and sea urchins. Then there’s Avra, co-founded by Nick Tsoulos which specializes in grilled seafood and fresh Peloponnesian olive oil.

Milos is a modern take and leans toward seafood and shellfish, especially the grilled lobster and lobster pasta cooked Athenian-style, the eatery long a favorite under Costas Spiliadis’ direction.

In this file photo, fresh seafood at Costas Spiliadis' renowned restaurant Milos in Manhattan. (Photo: TNH File/ Kostas Bej)
In this file photo, fresh seafood at Costas Spiliadis’ renowned restaurant Milos in Manhattan. (Photo: TNH File/ Kostas Bej)

Pylos is noted for  its’ “lemony, olive-oil infused cuisine we can’t get enough of.” Bahari, in Queens, is known for exotic flavors from the Byzantine era.

Kiki’s goes with fare like tzatziki, saganaki, moussaka and Greek salad. At Zaytinya, the taste is a mix of Turkish, Lebanese and Greek, while Elea delights with grilled octopus.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

