Leros Certified as Greece’s First Bike-Friendly Island

Leros, an enchanting island in Greece, has been officially certified as the country’s first bike-friendly destination with the prestigious Bike Friendly Destination label, endorsed by the Ministry of Tourism. This remarkable achievement highlights Leros’ commitment to promoting cycling tourism and providing exceptional experiences for visitors who cherish the environment, adventure, and cultural heritage of the region.

Mayor Michalis Kolias of Leros expressed, “Commuting by bicycle, which doubles as exercise, is now a sought-after activity by an increasing number of visitors. They are eager to explore new destinations, immerse themselves in the cultural heritage, and embark on exciting adventures.” These statements were given to APE-MPE, emphasizing the island’s dedication to sustainable and active travel.

The endeavor to position Leros as a premier cycling destination has yielded significant results, attracting cycling enthusiasts from various European countries. Notably, cyclists even journey by boat from Turkey to participate in the exhilarating races hosted on the island.

Leros: An Idyllic Paradise for Mountain Biking

Renowned for its unique topography, Leros captivates mountain bike enthusiasts with its diverse terrain. Mayor Michalis Kolias elaborated, “For mountain bike lovers, Leros offers a plethora of remarkable routes with varying levels of difficulty, ensuring an unforgettable experience filled with unparalleled emotions.” APE-MPE interviewed Mr. Kolias, highlighting the island’s allure for mountain biking enthusiasts.

The active Cycling Association of Leros has played a pivotal role in promoting the island’s natural beauty through cycling. Through collaborative efforts with the Municipality of Leros, they successfully secured the “bike-friendly” certification for the island, solidifying its commitment to providing exceptional cycling experiences.

Moreover, Leros boasts a certified cyclist-friendly hotel that goes above and beyond to cater to cycling enthusiasts. Equipped with electric bicycles for guests, the hotel, in collaboration with the local cycling club, has digitally mapped approximately 20 scenic routes for delightful bicycle getaways.

Explore Diverse Cycling Routes

Leros offers an abundance of cycling routes to cater to enthusiasts of all skill levels. From picturesque natural trails to well-maintained paths, visitors can embark on captivating tours encompassing the island’s breathtaking landscapes.

To ensure convenience and optimal cycling experiences, many routes in Leros feature clear markings, and waste bins can be found along the way. Visitors can obtain maps of the extensive network of paths and cycling routes at the island’s tourist entrance gates and other designated locations.

For an exhilarating adventure, seasoned cyclists can take on the challenging staircase path that winds from the castle to the town of Ag. Marina. In the Merikia – Lakki – Temenia – Xirokambos residential complex, visitors can enjoy cycling without encountering particularly demanding routes, making it an ideal alternative mode of transportation.

The areas of Platanou – Panteliou – Agios Marinas offer uphill routes that reward cyclists with breathtaking panoramic views. Meanwhile, the settlements of Alinto – Krithoniou – Kamara – Gourna provide relatively flat routes, making cycling an enjoyable and convenient means of exploration.

Traveling from Alinda – Kamara – Ag. Isidoros to Partheni and Blefouti presents cyclists with an effortless journey, ultimately leading to immaculate beaches such as Ag. Kiura and Blefouti.