June 14, 2024

Leros Celebrates with a ‘Double Shot’ on Long Island

June 14, 2024
By TNH Staff
Photo: Leros New York

NEW YORK – This year, Leros New York is the standout team in the Premier Division of the Long Island Soccer Football League (LISFL) – and beyond.

Takis Rizos’ ‘island’ team, after winning the McKim Cup with a 9-1 rout of NY Irish Rovers, on Sunday, June 9, also triumphed over Port Jefferson with half a dozen goals (6-0) to clinch the division championship and complete the intoxicating ‘double’.

With Junior Rosero scoring a hat-trick (16′, 42′ penalty, 50′, 85′) and Henry Haferkorn (65′) and Deanroy Phillip (89′) also getting on the score sheet, Leros celebrated both cups with their fans.

“What can I say, what more can I say about this team?” were the first words of coach Takis Rizos, visibly moved but proud. The man who has been ‘running’ the team for years – and promoting the historic island of Leros in New York. “I want to dedicate this championship to our island. To our Leros. To our island that supports us in every way. I also want to dedicate it to the people of Leros, to our compatriots everywhere. To our compatriots from Belgium, Germany, Australia, Canada, Sweden who watch us and love us. A big thank you to our entire island. For that and for our Leros, we are here and we proudly hold our flag high.”

In the championship final, the presence of the team’s fans was a strong factor, supporting them throughout the match and celebrating both cups with them.

However, one person was everywhere – before, during, and after, always next to everyone and everything – Vasilis Rizos, Takis’ son.

The coach said, “I would like to say that I am very proud of Vasilis. Not just as a father, but also as a coach, as a compatriot, and as a figure of Leros New York. Vasilis gave everything throughout the season. He sacrificed playing football himself so he could be fully devoted to the responsibilities and ‘running’ of this team. He controlled it from the very beginning until the championship win. He was everywhere and always for all the kids. He deserves many congratulations and heartfelt thanks. Vasilis is the soul of Leros New York.”

Takis dedicated the titles to the island of Leros and its people, but credited the difficult work leading to success to his son Vasilis, and the cups to the team’s players.

Leros New York received congratulations for winning the championship from Kostas Manesis and the Greek-American Football Federation, who also congratulated the other teams for their successful seasons – Greek American for winning a championship, as well as Doxa New York and the Eleftheria youth team of the  Pancyprian Freedoms, who reached final rounds in their competition.

