Leonidas AHEPA Chapter 77 Hosts Annual Greek Night

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Riverdale Banquet Hall in Endwell, NY, came alive with the joyous celebration of the Leonidas AHEPA Chapter 77 Greek Night on April 22.

The event, which was organized by the chapter’s members, brought together people from throughout the community in a celebration of Greek culture and heritage that was also a great opportunity for members of the local Greek community to come together and enjoy traditional food, music, and dancing. Attendees from different walks of life experienced the rich culture and heritage of Greece as they enjoyed live music by the Aegean Duo.

The event was a huge success, thanks in large part to the hard work and dedication of the Leonidas AHEPA Chapter 77 members and the generous support of the event sponsors.