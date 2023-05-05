x

May 5, 2023

Leonidas AHEPA Chapter 77 Hosts Annual Greek Night

May 5, 2023
By The National Herald
AHEPA Leonidas 77 IMG_7961
AHEPA members and friends enjoy the music of Aegean Duo during Greek Night sponsored by Leonidas Chapter 77. Photo: Anastasios Stefos

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Riverdale Banquet Hall in Endwell, NY, came alive with the joyous celebration of the Leonidas AHEPA Chapter 77 Greek Night on April 22.

The event, which was organized by the chapter’s members, brought together people from throughout the community in a celebration of Greek culture and heritage that was also a great opportunity for members of the local Greek community to come together and enjoy traditional food, music, and dancing. Attendees from different walks of life experienced the rich culture and heritage of Greece as they enjoyed live music by the Aegean Duo.

The event was a huge success, thanks in large part to the hard work and dedication of the Leonidas AHEPA Chapter 77 members and the generous support of the event sponsors.

Leonidas AHEPA Chapter 77 hosted Greek Night on April 22, left to right: Warden George Papastratis, John Kermidas, and Kyle Rizzo. Photo: Anastasios Stefos
Guests enjoy Greek Night sponsored by Leonidas Chapter 77. Photo: Anastasios Stefos
Left to right: Rosa Kermidas, Louisa Anastos, Cassie Kermidas, Kristen Anastos, Lauren Papastratis, Eleni Anastos, Maria Rizzo, Lauri Diamantakos, Eva Hopf, and Mary Elaine Stefos. Photo: Anastasios Stefos
Left to right: Lauren Papastratis, Maria Rizzo, and Cassie Kermidas. Photo: Anastasios Stefos

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

