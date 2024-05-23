x

May 23, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 70ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

Events

Leonidas AHEPA Chapter 77 Hosts Annual Greek Night

May 23, 2024
By The National Herald
Leonidas AHEPA Chapter 77 Greek Night 004-IMG_9430
Left to right: Lauren Papastratis, Tara Kalogris, Alex Kermidas, John Kermidas, Kyle Rizzo, and George Papastratis. Photo: Anastasios Stefos

BINGHAMTON, NY – In a lively fusion of tradition and philanthropy, the Riverdale Banquet Hall in Endwell, NY, played host to the annual Greek Night organized by Leonidas AHEPA Chapter 77. This eagerly anticipated event not only served as a vibrant celebration of Greek culture, but also as a powerful fundraiser for the chapter’s annual coat drive, highlighting the community’s commitment to supporting those in need.

On the evening of May 11, the banquet hall was transformed into a hub of Greek festivity with the air filled with the sounds of live music, the aroma of tantalizing Greek delicacies, and the rhythmic movements of traditional dances. Beyond the festivities, the purpose of the evening remained clear- to support the community through acts of kindness and charity. The funds raised during Greek Night will go towards Leonidas AHEPA Chapter 77’s annual coat drive, ensuring that those in need receive warmth and support during the colder months.

The chapter would like to thank all those who attended, donated, and continue to support the chapter and its efforts to give back to the community.

AHEPA members and friends enjoy the music of Asteria. Photo: Anastasios Stefos
Left to right: Leonidas AHEPA Chapter 77 President Alex Kermidas and Vice President Jimmy Anastos. Photo: Anastasios Stefos
Left to right: Mary Stefos, Rosa Kermidas, Eva Hopf, Tara Kalogris, Cassie Kermidas, Louisa Anastos, Eleni Anastos, Lauren Papastratis, Laurie Diamantakos, Kristen Anastos, and Maria Rizzo. Photo: Anastasios Stefos

RELATED

General News
This is Not Your Pappou’s Greek Festival: Goat Burgers, Ouzo Jello Shots

Leave it to New Orleans' Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral festival to come up with something you won’t find at any others around the United States - including goat burgers, baklava sundaes and ouzo jello shots.

General News
Hellenic Professional Women Scholarship Applications Now Open, Deadline May 31
General News
Princess Tatiana’s Stepbrother Gone Missing in Malibu, California

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Three Little Piggies at a Yoga Class = Maximum Happiness

SPENCER, Mass. (AP) — Three little piggies went to a yoga class.

CHALKIDA, Greece - As Greece is pushing to rein in tax evaders - which no government has been able to do - the director and four employees at the Halkida tax office on the country’s second-biggest island of Evia, were arrested on bribery charges.

MYKONOS – Apanemi, Mykonos Theoxenia, hosts an unforgettable culinary experience on June 2, 9 PM, with its the Michelin All Star Voyage Culinaire Night.

Fourteen U.S.

BINGHAMTON, NY – In a lively fusion of tradition and philanthropy, the Riverdale Banquet Hall in Endwell, NY, played host to the annual Greek Night organized by Leonidas AHEPA Chapter 77.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.