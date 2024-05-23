Leonidas AHEPA Chapter 77 Hosts Annual Greek Night

Events

BINGHAMTON, NY – In a lively fusion of tradition and philanthropy, the Riverdale Banquet Hall in Endwell, NY, played host to the annual Greek Night organized by Leonidas AHEPA Chapter 77. This eagerly anticipated event not only served as a vibrant celebration of Greek culture, but also as a powerful fundraiser for the chapter’s annual coat drive, highlighting the community’s commitment to supporting those in need.

On the evening of May 11, the banquet hall was transformed into a hub of Greek festivity with the air filled with the sounds of live music, the aroma of tantalizing Greek delicacies, and the rhythmic movements of traditional dances. Beyond the festivities, the purpose of the evening remained clear- to support the community through acts of kindness and charity. The funds raised during Greek Night will go towards Leonidas AHEPA Chapter 77’s annual coat drive, ensuring that those in need receive warmth and support during the colder months.

The chapter would like to thank all those who attended, donated, and continue to support the chapter and its efforts to give back to the community.