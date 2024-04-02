x

April 2, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 46ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

Events

Leonidas AHEPA Chapter 77 Celebrates Greek Independence Day

April 2, 2024
By The National Herald
Binghamton NY GID 1
The Greek community of Binghamton, NY joined Deputy Mayor Megan Heiman to raise the Greek flag over Binghamton City Hall. Photo: Anastasios Stefos

BINGHAMTON, NY – On Monday, March 25, the Greek community of Binghamton, NY and members of Order of AHEPA Leonidas Chapter 77 and Daughters of Penelope Athens Chapter 39, celebrated the 203rd anniversary of Greek Independence during a flag-raising ceremony in front of Binghamton City Hall.

Binghamton Deputy Mayor Megan Heiman, along with Leonidas Chapter Vice President James Anastos were on hand to support the annual flag raising. Deputy Mayor Heiman presented a proclamation honoring the Greek community and declaring March 25th as Greek Independence Day. Following Deputy Mayor Heiman, Chapter 77 member Peter Stefos spoke about Greek Independence Day and the significance of the celebration on March 25th every year. He says the Revolution was not only a victory for the Greeks but also the Orthodox Christian Church.

Zoi Anastos holds the flag commemorating Greek Independence Day. Photo: Anastasios Stefos

“In commemoration of the 203rd Anniversary of the day on which our ancestors declared their independence over Ottoman rule that reigned over our people for centuries, today is a day not only for us of Hellenic descent, but also of the Orthodox faith as well,” said Stefos.

To see videos of the event please go to: https://shorturl.at/eqJ26 and https://shorturl.at/qxFJQ.

RELATED

Events
GRis Festival Presents the Richness of Greek Culture in New York April 12-21

NEW YORK – The GRis [Greece as It Is] Festival presents the richness of Greek culture in New York, offering a diverse program of events from Friday, April 12-Sunday, April 21.

Events
Rhode Island Celebrates Greek Independence Day and the Annunciation
Politics
AHI Hosts Congressional Salute to Greek Independence Day

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

After Welcoming Guests for 67 Years, the Tropicana Las Vegas Casino’s Final Day Has Arrived

LAS VEGAS (AP) — In the 1971 film “Diamonds are Forever,” James Bond stays in a swanky suite at the Tropicana Las Vegas.

NEW YORK – The GRis [Greece as It Is] Festival presents the richness of Greek culture in New York, offering a diverse program of events from Friday, April 12-Sunday, April 21.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting a small group of Muslim American community leaders at the White House for a meeting on Tuesday followed by a scaled-down Iftar dinner, as he seeks to relieve tensions over his administration's staunch support for Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Jon Briones had the best vantage point to watch his daughter, Isa, make her Broadway debut.

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A car crashed into a river on Tuesday in southeastern Albania, killing all eight people inside, including seven suspected migrants and a local driver, police said.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.