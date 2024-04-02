Leonidas AHEPA Chapter 77 Celebrates Greek Independence Day

Events

BINGHAMTON, NY – On Monday, March 25, the Greek community of Binghamton, NY and members of Order of AHEPA Leonidas Chapter 77 and Daughters of Penelope Athens Chapter 39, celebrated the 203rd anniversary of Greek Independence during a flag-raising ceremony in front of Binghamton City Hall.

Binghamton Deputy Mayor Megan Heiman, along with Leonidas Chapter Vice President James Anastos were on hand to support the annual flag raising. Deputy Mayor Heiman presented a proclamation honoring the Greek community and declaring March 25th as Greek Independence Day. Following Deputy Mayor Heiman, Chapter 77 member Peter Stefos spoke about Greek Independence Day and the significance of the celebration on March 25th every year. He says the Revolution was not only a victory for the Greeks but also the Orthodox Christian Church.

“In commemoration of the 203rd Anniversary of the day on which our ancestors declared their independence over Ottoman rule that reigned over our people for centuries, today is a day not only for us of Hellenic descent, but also of the Orthodox faith as well,” said Stefos.

To see videos of the event please go to: https://shorturl.at/eqJ26 and https://shorturl.at/qxFJQ.