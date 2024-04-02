Leonidas AHEPA Chapter 77 Celebrates Greek Independence Day

The Greek community of Binghamton, NY joined Deputy Mayor Megan Heiman to raise the Greek flag over Binghamton City Hall. Photo: Anastasios Stefos
BINGHAMTON, NY – On Monday, March 25, the Greek community of Binghamton, NY and members of Order of AHEPA Leonidas Chapter 77 and Daughters of Penelope Athens Chapter 39, celebrated the 203rd anniversary of Greek Independence during a flag-raising ceremony in front of Binghamton City Hall.
Binghamton Deputy Mayor Megan Heiman, along with Leonidas Chapter Vice President James Anastos were on hand to support the annual flag raising. Deputy Mayor Heiman presented a proclamation honoring the Greek community and declaring March 25th as Greek Independence Day. Following Deputy Mayor Heiman, Chapter 77 member Peter Stefos spoke about Greek Independence Day and the significance of the celebration on March 25th every year. He says the Revolution was not only a victory for the Greeks but also the Orthodox Christian Church.
“In commemoration of the 203rd Anniversary of the day on which our ancestors declared their independence over Ottoman rule that reigned over our people for centuries, today is a day not only for us of Hellenic descent, but also of the Orthodox faith as well,” said Stefos.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting a small group of Muslim American community leaders at the White House for a meeting on Tuesday followed by a scaled-down Iftar dinner, as he seeks to relieve tensions over his administration's staunch support for Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In