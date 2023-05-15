x

May 15, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

You’ve reached your limit of free articles for this month.
Get unlimited access to The National Herald,
starting as low as $7.99/month for digital subscription & $5.99/month for a delivery by mail subscription

Subscribe

Food

Lemon Squares and Strawberry Cake Featuring Greek Olive Oil

May 15, 2023
By Eleni Sakellis
frank-zhang-lemon squares-unsplash
Lemon squares. (Photo by Frank Zhang, via Unsplash)

As the season of barbecues, outdoor get-togethers, and entertaining gets underway, try the following lemon squares and strawberry cake recipes that feature Greek olive oil among the ingredients.

 

Lemon Squares with Greek Olive Oil

 

1/3 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 cup unbleached, all-purpose flour

2 eggs

2 tablespoons unbleached, all-purpose flour

2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon fine Greek sea salt

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

Powdered sugar (optional)

 

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and 1/4 cup of the sugar until thoroughly combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl occasionally with a rubber spatula. Add the cup of flour and mix until crumbly. Press the flour mixture into the bottom of an 8-inch square baking pan. Bake the crust in the preheated oven 15-20 minutes or until just golden. Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, the remaining sugar, the two tablespoons of flour, the lemon zest, juice, baking powder, and olive oil until thoroughly combined. Pour the egg mixture over the baked crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes more or until lightly browned at the edges and the center is set. Cool on a wire rack. If preferred, top with a dusting of sifted powdered sugar. Cut into bars and serve. Store any leftover lemon squares in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

 

Strawberry Cake with Greek Olive Oil

 

1/2 pound strawberries

2 1/2 cups unbleached, all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

3/4 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

3/4 cup orange juice

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest

Strawberry cake. (Photo by Nati Melnychuk, via Unsplash)

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and oil a 13 by 9-inch baking pan. Rinse the strawberries in cool water and pat dry with paper towels. Remove the stems and leaves, then cut the strawberries in half and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a separate mixing, whisk together the olive oil, orange juice, eggs and the lemon zest. Add the olive oil mixture to the flour mix and stir until combined. The batter should be smooth. Pour half the batter into the prepared baking pan. Place about 2/3 of the strawberry halves cut side down in the batter. Pour the remaining batter on top and place the remaining strawberries on top of the batter spacing them out so they’re not directly on top of the previously placed strawberries. Bake for 40-50 minutes or until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Set on wire rack to cool before slicing and serving. If preferred, serve with your favorite flavor of ice cream.

RELATED

Food
75% Of Americans Afraid of Missing Out on Latest Social Media Food Trends

A lot of people have serious FOODMO.

Tourism
5 Out of the Top 10 Most Visited Museums of Science and Natural History Are Found in US
Tourism
Mykonos? Santorini? Nah, Skip Those – Try Syros, Amorgos, Astypalea

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.