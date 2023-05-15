Lemon Squares and Strawberry Cake Featuring Greek Olive Oil

Food

As the season of barbecues, outdoor get-togethers, and entertaining gets underway, try the following lemon squares and strawberry cake recipes that feature Greek olive oil among the ingredients.

Lemon Squares with Greek Olive Oil

1/3 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 cup sugar

1 cup unbleached, all-purpose flour

2 eggs

2 tablespoons unbleached, all-purpose flour

2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon fine Greek sea salt

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

2 tablespoons Greek extra virgin olive oil

Powdered sugar (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. In the bowl of a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and 1/4 cup of the sugar until thoroughly combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl occasionally with a rubber spatula. Add the cup of flour and mix until crumbly. Press the flour mixture into the bottom of an 8-inch square baking pan. Bake the crust in the preheated oven 15-20 minutes or until just golden. Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, the remaining sugar, the two tablespoons of flour, the lemon zest, juice, baking powder, and olive oil until thoroughly combined. Pour the egg mixture over the baked crust. Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes more or until lightly browned at the edges and the center is set. Cool on a wire rack. If preferred, top with a dusting of sifted powdered sugar. Cut into bars and serve. Store any leftover lemon squares in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Strawberry Cake with Greek Olive Oil

1/2 pound strawberries

2 1/2 cups unbleached, all-purpose flour

1 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon Greek sea salt

3/4 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

3/4 cup orange juice

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and oil a 13 by 9-inch baking pan. Rinse the strawberries in cool water and pat dry with paper towels. Remove the stems and leaves, then cut the strawberries in half and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In a separate mixing, whisk together the olive oil, orange juice, eggs and the lemon zest. Add the olive oil mixture to the flour mix and stir until combined. The batter should be smooth. Pour half the batter into the prepared baking pan. Place about 2/3 of the strawberry halves cut side down in the batter. Pour the remaining batter on top and place the remaining strawberries on top of the batter spacing them out so they’re not directly on top of the previously placed strawberries. Bake for 40-50 minutes or until a cake tester inserted in the center comes out clean. Set on wire rack to cool before slicing and serving. If preferred, serve with your favorite flavor of ice cream.