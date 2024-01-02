Legendary Coach of Turkey Joins Panathinaikos, Has Turkish Cypriot Ties

SPORTS

ATHENS – Fatih Terim is the new coach of Panathinaikos FC following the termination of the Athenian team’s cooperation with Ivan Jovanovic. The Turkish-born Terim is considered a legend in Turkey. He was born September 4, 1953 in Ceyhan, Adana, in southern Anatolia, where his mother is from, and his father is from the Turkish-occupied part of Cyprus.

With this deal, Panathinaikos FC has Turkish coaches in its two most popular sports, as the basketball coach is Ergin Ataman.

Fatih Terim started his soccer career at Demirspor and continued at Galatasaray, while he also played for the Turkish national team.

As a coach he had a great career, being by far the second most successful coach in Turkey, having won eight championships and one UEFA Cup with Galatasaray. He also led the Turkish national team to the semi-finals of the European Championship.

His first team as coach was Ankaragutsu in 1987, followed by Giojepe. In 1990 he took over the Turkish K21 national team and three years later he became the head coach of the men’s national team.

Galatasaray followed, winning four championships in a row from 1996 to 2000 and of course Terim’s crowning achievement was the UEFA Cup in 2000 (4-1 against Arsenal in a penalty shootout)! Immediately afterwards came the ultimate recognition of his work with a recruitment to Fiorentina. He stayed with the Serie A side until the end of February 2001. In the summer of 2001, one of the top Italian teams, Milan signed a contract with Terim.

In 2002 he returned to Galatasaray, where he remained until 2004 amidst many financial and administrative difficulties. In 2005 he returned to the Turkish national team and managed to reach the semi-finals of Euro 2008. He resigned in 2009, spent a year-and-a-half on the sidelines, and in 2011 Galatasaray called him back to find the path to success. Indeed, Terim brought the ‘Chim Bom’ back to the top, winning two championships. He left Galatasaray in September 2013 and returned for his third stint with the Turkish national team. He stayed for four years and eventually followed the familiar route back to his base, Galatasaray. He took over for a fourth time in December 2017, celebrated two more championships and completed his run there in January 2022.

The Turkish coach, who was officially announced by the ‘Green’ – Panathinaikos management on Tuesday (Dec. 26), arrived in Athens on Wednesday (Dec 27) and in his first statements he said he was excited to be on the bench of the ‘trefoil’ – a three-leaf clover being the team’s symbol.

Terim, who arrived from Constantinople by private flight, is expected to sign a 1 ½-year contract and then he will go to Koropi to meet the Panathinaikos FC players.

“I am very pleased. The meeting we had with the president didn’t last too long because the energy we had was very strong and therefore it wasn’t necessary. The president knew what he wanted and with the plan he told me, I didn’t have to think and I decided straight away to accept the offer,” he said.

Regarding what he knows about Panathinaikos FC he stressed, “of course I follow the Greek league and I know Panathinaikos, Olympiacos, AEK. I know all the teams, but I don’t have total control, so as soon as possible I want to see the team to see what deficiencies we have and work on that.”

On whether he can promise something and what the goal is, he declared: “As far as I know Panathinaikos FC hasn’t won the championship for years. Wherever I go, I go to win and I don’t just put my signatures on paper, it’s from my heart. I believe I will have that attitude in the league as well. There is competition between four [top] teams. Our opponents are both quality and strong, I respect them. As Panathinaikos FC we miss the league, we miss Europe, so the goals are very open. Anyway, we had a discussion with the president on this. Initially, the president and I had talked about six months, but we ended up with 1 1/2 years because we have a goal and we want to achieve it. Last year Panathinaikos FC fought until the end and this year I want us to fight as hard as possible with the team. I’ve seen some players who are very high quality. We will try to get the best out of everyone.”

Terim added, “President Erdogan [of Turkey] congratulated me,” revealing that before leaving Constantinople for Athens, “I received a congratulatory message from President Erdogan on my joining Panathinaikos. I am happy to be here. My wife will also come and we will start a new life here,” the Turkish coach said, as reported by Sadah newspaper.

Appointment Stirs Discussion on Cyprus

The hiring of Terim has been the main topic of discussion in the sports world in the last 24 hours and it is gaining more and more interest in Cyprus too because his father from the occupied side of the island nation.

Last May, Terim visited the Turkish Cypriot pseudo-state and met with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar when “Tatar attended the opening ceremony of the Süleyman Göktaş Coaches Development Seminar, organised in cooperation with the Turkish Football Coaches Association of Northern Cyprus (KKTFAD) and the Turkish Cypriot Football Federation,” according to a news release.

Also in 2016, Terim visited the tourism pavilion of the pseudo state as a special guest at the EMITT tourism fair in Constantinople and met with its so-called Minister of Tourism, Faiz Sucuoğlu. In that meeting, he mentioned that his father was from Cyprus and therefore, he felt Turkish Cypriot. He said he “loves North Cyprus very much and wanted tourism in the TRNC to be encouraged for sports tourism as well.”

Turkish Cypriot reports said that the real reason behind Terim’s visit to the pavilion was to support his businessman friend Serdal Adalı’s investment in a hotel in the pseudo-state. According to reports, the case involved an area of tens of hectares in Turkish-occupied Ayios Epiktitos, which was leased by the pseudo state’s ‘Ministry of Tourism’ to Baştaşlar (Rose & Akasan Enterprises LTD) on 30 November 2012.