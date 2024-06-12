Legendary Artist Diamanda Galás Discusses Her Latest Album

Culture

NEW YORK – Legendary artist Diamanda Galás recently announced her new album ‘Diamanda Galás In Concert,’ set to be released on June 14 via Intravenal Sound Operations. She spoke with The National Herald about the album which features select recordings from performances at Thalia Hall in Chicago and Neptune Theatre in Seattle in 2017.

Galás’ unique voice as she performs in Greek, Spanish, and English, accompanying herself on piano, offers a raw emotional journey through the songs as this live album highlights Galás’ wide range in musical styles including rembetika, soul, ranchera, country, and free jazz.

Galás is of Maniati Greek and Middle-Eastern Greek/Egyptian origin, though she was born near the border of San Diego and Mexico, and draws on all those rich influences in her work. Four of the songs on the album- ‘O Prósfigas,’ ‘La Llorona,’ ‘Let My People Go,’ and ‘Ánoixe Pétra’- are for and by the forsaken, outcast, and debased; the other three are hardboiled love songs.

‘O Prósfigas’ (‘The Refugee’), the well-known song made famous by Manolis Angelopoulos, is entirely transformed by Galás’ artistry, revealing the powerful layers of meaning behind the lyrics and music. When asked what audience members should take away from the song that they were perhaps missing from previous interpretations, Galás told TNH: “I have for years observed a virulent anti-Greek attitude in many press outlets who are unaware that their ‘sources’ are primarily propaganda from Erdogan and the EU. Many of the complaints talk about Greek unreadiness for the massive flow of immigrants over the last eight years. They do not know that Turkish policy people on a small boat, with a driver who has not a clue about how to manage the boat results in drowning, of course, but also Erdogan hates the Syrians and all Arabs, whom he considers unclean. He is getting rid of them in many ways.”

“The islands of Samos, of Lesbos, of Leros (‘shouldn’t 9,000 citizens be able to provide for 9,000 immigrants?’)- islands that have a very old population- are frenzied at the current demands put upon them. The churches and homes where the old are cared for are taken over,” Galás continued. “What about the old? The old are the first province of opportunity. They are considered ‘still life,’ in any case, supposedly blind to the new proceedings, just as it is always best to put a blinder on the face of a victim. For the sake of the perpetrator. I would say the Greek government has a lot to answer for in this instance. And it is many of the old that try to help with supplies, but there are never enough supplies and there never will be. Where are paid personnel who can assist the old in their efforts to take care of everyone?”

“Greece, under austerity measures by the EU, and waiting for the EU money and paperwork that can move immigrants and refugees into Europe, seems powerless. Is she? I don’t know. It is true that letting people in without papers would be a nightmare, but because the EU and Turkey want to keep the immigrants away from their shores, they are dumping these people on the islands of Greece now and will continue for years to come,” Galás said.

“And the presses of the EU and Turkey never stop writing about the inhumane conditions the immigrants have been subjected to by the Greeks,” she noted. “During this time, Erdogan has invaded Syria repeatedly, taking more and more land from her.

“Again it is clear what Erdogan is doing. ‘We don’t need a war with Greece. We can destroy the Greeks just by sending immigrants to her.’ The Greek knows what that means. Erdogan is referring to a population-driven conversion from Greek Orthodoxy to Islam. Cathedral Hagia Sophia, the homeland to Orthodox Christianity, was converted to Islam by Erdogan and the EU did not prevent him. It is worth sacrificing Greece in order to protect the EU from more Muslims on ‘their’ shores.”

“What kind of takeover does Erdogan refer to? The Greeks know. The rest of the world pretends not to. Erdogan aspires to being the Commander in Chief of the Islamic World. The more immigrants he can command worldwide, the easier will be his takeover.”

“The world pretends not to remember the ‘Holokaftoma’- the genocide of the ‘gabur,’ infidel Greek people by the Turks, or the Burning of Smyrna. And the press is instructed not to discuss this subject by the EU and Erdogan, since he denies the 1914-1923 Greeks, Assyrian, and Armenian Genocides at the hands of The Young Turks and Kemal Attaturk. On most of the search engines this year, the name ‘Holokaftoma’ is no longer used to define the Greek Genocide of 1914-1923. It is now used to refer to the Holocaust of the Jews, which transpired between 1939 to 1945. This has been done to obliterate the name of our genocide from history.”

“It is not understood by the West that Turkey has received far more money from the EU to house and provide for the Syrian immigrants while despising them and even calling them ‘gaburs’ even when many of them are of the same faith. The West does not know about the asylums and buildings implemented for torture, the prisons which house these immigrants. They do not know that they are located far away from Istanbul, so far away- that the visits of those responsible for giving those in asylum papers for immigration into Western Europe, are few. Indeed, the outskirts of Turkey are a perfect place to house unwanted persons, where they will be neither seen nor heard.”

“‘O Prosfigas’ was taken from my 2017 performance in Chicago,” Galás said. “There were many Greeks in the audience in Chicago, which warmed me. I have been tired of the hostility to the Greek language.”

“Greeks are a minority group to such an extent that they are ignored in the West. In my work Defixiones: Will and Testament (2004), dealing with the Greek, Assyrian, and Armenian genocides by the Turks 1914-1923, I do not allow that,” she said. “I was criticized virulently while on tour by critics in the UK and in Melbourne, Australia, while Greek Melbourne laughed at the critics.”

“The question was why Seferis and Kazantzakis (and Adonis Ahmad Said) were not delivered in English, and as well, my Greek and Turkish songs,” Galás noted. “One critic had not even attended the concert he reviewed, but argued that Melbourne should not support foreigners. Melbourne? Of course, Greek Melbourne laughed at him.”

“I sang ‘O Prosfigas’ in Chicago and decided to release it now, even though my reasons might be misunderstood,” she said. “I released it because the idiots that attack Greece for its supposed hostility to immigrants do not know about The Holokaftoma mandated by the Young Turks and Kemal Attaturk. They don’t know about the ritual assassinations of the Greek citizens of Anatolia (whom Turks call ‘Turkey’). They don’t know about the desecration of our cities and churches by Turkey, and later, Germany in World War II.

“Greece without the Greeks might be desired by all,” Galás said. “With Erdogan at the helm of the Middle East, the EU can rest more easily, while acceding to and financing a psychotic Turkish leader who will protect their shores from more immigrants. His atrocities against his own citizens, all deemed ‘conspirators,’ prevent him from membership to the EU for now. But for how long?”

“Greece without the Greeks. It is what has heralded all genocides and deportations: greed and jealousy of an ethnic group. And the feeling of cultural superiority with its mandate of destroying the infidel or ‘gabur,’ a word now spoken by Erdogan increasingly, without incident from the EU.”

“Turkey without the Greeks, the invasion of Cyprus, and now the islands, through rerouted immigration,” she noted. “Now are the threats by Erdogan of ‘coming to the islands at night’ as an anniversary of the Invasion of Cyprus — if the islands are not demilitarized at once.”

“Tomorrow the mainland? This is why I decided to release ‘The Refugee’ (‘O Prosfigas’),” Galás said. “The Hagia Sofia sits alone, almost dead, surrounded by predators. Let the press prove the noble intentions of the EU to the Greeks. For in years to come, my relatives may be refugees from their own country.”

“The word ‘xenophobic’ is routinely used by rich people who have only come to Greece as tourists. ’We are not going this year: the Greek people have ruined Greece for us.’”

When asked what she is working on next, Galás said: “I have used dead poets as guides through my life because I am blind to many things and need their comfort. If a poet says something I am feeling deeply, it is as if he has extended his hand to me as a father to show me the way. Life is so difficult much of the time that I need the contact of their ashes, in messages to me.”

“There is a Maniati tradition during the mourning of the dead, in which each singer puts a hand on the dead body and then when nearly finished, immediately grabs the hand of the next singer, who then puts her hand on the body of the dead, in continuing the improvised moiroloi (funeral lament), and each woman does the same without silence, which would break the safe passage of the dead to the afterlife,” Galás said. “In a sense, this must be what I am doing with the dead poets. I am holding their hands for safe passage. When I do not have one that I am working on in my music, I become very depressed and cut off from reality. There are only two poets who are not dead; first is the poet and essayist and guerrilla fighter of El Salvador, Miguel Huezo-Mixco, who, one day, contacted me by e-mail to say, ‘This is Miguel Huezo-Mixco.’ And I was utterly shocked. ‘Huezo’ means ‘Bone.’ I said, ‘But I thought you Dead.’ It was a startling conversation. Eventually, he came to visit and we spoke in Spanish; his is an astonishing soul— who believes the poet must have falcon eyes; and I consider him to be part of my family— alive! The second is Adonis Ahmed Said, whom I shared a concert of his work in Milan; we had lovely conversations but not enough! Adonis is the king poet of the Arab world, a pagan who was exiled from his homeland of Syria, and has been the object of fatwas because he was not interested in being part of any organized religion.”

“Other poets I have worked from include Gerard de Nerval, Tristan Corbiere, Cesar Vallejo, George Seferis, Gottfried Benn, Charles Baudelaire, and Siamanto.”

