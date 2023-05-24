x

May 24, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 55ºF

ATHENS 73ºF

SPORTS

Lefteris Liotopoulos: Greek Star Joins St. John’s 2024 Team

May 24, 2023
By TNH Staff
Lefteris Liotopoulos Ethniki
Rising Greek guard Lefteris Liotopoulos. (Photo: Hellenic Basketball Federation

NEW YORK – St. John’s University Men’s Basketball team is excited to welcome Greek player Lefteris Liotopoulos in their 2024 team as first reported by the New York Post. This comes as part of the work done by famous coach Rick Pitino, who has already brought in 11 new players to the team in just 55 days.

Liotopoulos, a 17-year-old guard from DEKA Academy, was a popular choice among recruiters. Big schools like Virginia, Stanford, and Princeton were interested in him, and he also caught the attention of top professional teams in Greece. But, Liotopoulos chose St. John’s, mainly because of his respect for coach Pitino’s great work in basketball.

Liotopoulos knew that he might get more offers in the future, but he didn’t want to wait. The chance to work with a famous coach like Pitino was too good to pass up. He has been a fan of Pitino since he was coaching Panathinaikos B.C. in the Greek pro league and the Greek national team.

Liotopoulos has some impressive numbers. He’s 6-foot-5 and averaged 23.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 steals this year at DEKA Academy. He also managed to shoot 36 percent from the 3-point line. His performance in Greece’s Third Division was also great, making him one of the top three players his age in Greece.

People have lots of good things to say about Liotopoulos. ESPN college basketball and NBA draft analyst, Fran Fraschilla, says he’s a good point guard with a good understanding of the game. He’s great at shooting, especially when he’s open. But, he needs to get stronger to play better defense. Despite this, his ability to score, shoot, and make plays is great. His best skill might be his ability to shoot while moving.

RELATED

SPORTS
Police Ban Traveling Fans Ahead of Greek Cup Final over Fears of Violence

ATHENS — Police have issued a ban on traveling fans ahead of the Greek Cup final later on Wednesday because of fears of violence, despite an order for the match to be played without supporters in the stadium.

SPORTS
Tatum Scores 33, Celtics Stave Off Elimination by Topping Heat 116-99 in Game 4
SPORTS
Vinícius Júnior Soccer Racism Dispute Ignites Heated Off-Field Debate in Spain

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.