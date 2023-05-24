Lefteris Liotopoulos: Greek Star Joins St. John’s 2024 Team

SPORTS

NEW YORK – St. John’s University Men’s Basketball team is excited to welcome Greek player Lefteris Liotopoulos in their 2024 team as first reported by the New York Post. This comes as part of the work done by famous coach Rick Pitino, who has already brought in 11 new players to the team in just 55 days.

Liotopoulos, a 17-year-old guard from DEKA Academy, was a popular choice among recruiters. Big schools like Virginia, Stanford, and Princeton were interested in him, and he also caught the attention of top professional teams in Greece. But, Liotopoulos chose St. John’s, mainly because of his respect for coach Pitino’s great work in basketball.

Liotopoulos knew that he might get more offers in the future, but he didn’t want to wait. The chance to work with a famous coach like Pitino was too good to pass up. He has been a fan of Pitino since he was coaching Panathinaikos B.C. in the Greek pro league and the Greek national team.

Liotopoulos has some impressive numbers. He’s 6-foot-5 and averaged 23.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 steals this year at DEKA Academy. He also managed to shoot 36 percent from the 3-point line. His performance in Greece’s Third Division was also great, making him one of the top three players his age in Greece.

People have lots of good things to say about Liotopoulos. ESPN college basketball and NBA draft analyst, Fran Fraschilla, says he’s a good point guard with a good understanding of the game. He’s great at shooting, especially when he’s open. But, he needs to get stronger to play better defense. Despite this, his ability to score, shoot, and make plays is great. His best skill might be his ability to shoot while moving.