Lebron James Says Popularity of Women’s Basketball Is Due to Familiar Stars

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James clenches his fist after scoring against the Washington Wizards during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)
WASHINGTON (AP) — LeBron James figures there’s at least one obvious explanation for the surging popularity of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.
Recognizable stars.
“I don’t think there’s much difference between the men’s and women’s game when it comes to college basketball. I think the popularity comes in is the icons that they have in the women’s game,” James said after his Los Angeles Lakers beat Washington on Wednesday night. “You look at Angel Reese, you look at JuJu (Watkins), you look at Caitlin Clark, you look at Paige (Bueckers), you look at the young girl that’s in Iowa State, the freshman there (Audi Crooks), you look at (Cameron) Brink, I believe her last name is, at Stanford. And that’s just to name a few — the freshman that’s at Notre Dame (Hannah Hidalgo).”
Although James mentioned well-known men’s players like Purdue’s Zach Edey and Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht, he noted that the transfer portal and early NBA draft departures makes it harder for players to became familiar to fans. It’s different on the women’s side.
“You’re able to build, like a real iconic legacy at a program,” James said. “That’s what we all love about it.”
When Clark and Iowa beat Reese and LSU in the regional final Monday night, it was the most-watched women’s college basketball game on record. It averaged 12.3 million viewers on ESPN, according to Nielsen, outdrawing all but one of the five games in last year’s NBA Finals, along with the final game of last year’s World Series.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass vowed that cleanup would happen at a home where mounds of garbage and debris had piled up several feet high across the entire property's fenced-in yard and driveway.
ATHENS - Greece’s Migration and Asylum Ministry has been fined 175,000 euros ($189,926) by the Personal Data Protection Agency over use of biometric control and surveillance systems in detention centers on Aegean islands.
ATHENS - Eleven Members of Parliament from Greece’s far-right Spartiates (Spartans) party are facing charges of electoral fraud from a Supreme Court prosecutor who had been investigating possible ties to jailed former Golden Dawn leader Ilias Kasidiaris.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The government's chief human resources agency issued a new rule on Thursday making it harder to fire thousands of federal employees, hoping to head off former President Donald Trump's promises to radically remake the workforce along ideological lines if he wins back the White House in November.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In