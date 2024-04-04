x

April 4, 2024

Lebron James Says Popularity of Women’s Basketball Is Due to Familiar Stars

April 4, 2024
By Associated Press
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James clenches his fist after scoring against the Washington Wizards during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/John McDonnell)

WASHINGTON (AP) — LeBron James figures there’s at least one obvious explanation for the surging popularity of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

Recognizable stars.

“I don’t think there’s much difference between the men’s and women’s game when it comes to college basketball. I think the popularity comes in is the icons that they have in the women’s game,” James said after his Los Angeles Lakers beat Washington on Wednesday night. “You look at Angel Reese, you look at JuJu (Watkins), you look at Caitlin Clark, you look at Paige (Bueckers), you look at the young girl that’s in Iowa State, the freshman there (Audi Crooks), you look at (Cameron) Brink, I believe her last name is, at Stanford. And that’s just to name a few — the freshman that’s at Notre Dame (Hannah Hidalgo).”

Although James mentioned well-known men’s players like Purdue’s Zach Edey and Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht, he noted that the transfer portal and early NBA draft departures makes it harder for players to became familiar to fans. It’s different on the women’s side.

FILE – LSU guard Aneesah Morrow (24) and forward Angel Reese (10) line up to greet Rice players and coaches after defeating them in a first-round college basketball game in the women’s NCAA Tournament in Baton Rouge, La., Friday, March 22, 2024. LSU won 70-60. LSU star Angel Reese formally declared for the WNBA draft less than two days after the Tigers’ season ended with a loss to Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Elite Eight round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Reese made her announcement Wednesday, April 3, via a photo shoot in Vogue, saying she was inspired by tennis great Serena Williams retiring in similar fashion in 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

“You’re able to build, like a real iconic legacy at a program,” James said. “That’s what we all love about it.”

When Clark and Iowa beat Reese and LSU in the regional final Monday night, it was the most-watched women’s college basketball game on record. It averaged 12.3 million viewers on ESPN, according to Nielsen, outdrawing all but one of the five games in last year’s NBA Finals, along with the final game of last year’s World Series.


By NOAH TRISTER AP Sports Writer

