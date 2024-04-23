x

April 23, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

SPORTS

LeBron James Rants at NBA’s Replay Center for Calls, Lakers Lose on Buzzer-Beater, Trail Denver 2-0

April 23, 2024
By Associated Press
Lakers Nuggets Basketball
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) walks off the court after a loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Monday, April 22, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER (AP) — LeBron James was seeing red after the Los Angeles Lakers watched a golden opportunity slip away.

His frustration wasn’t so much centered on blowing a 20-point lead. Or his late missed 3-pointer that rimmed out with the game tied. Or Jamal Murray’s fadeaway buzzer-beater that gave the Denver Nuggets a 101-99 win over the Lakers in Game 2 of their first-round series Monday night.

James’ anger was more distant — the NBA’s replay center in Secaucus, New Jersey. At the heart of his wrath was a second-half foul of Michael Porter Jr. that was overturned with the league saying MPJ had made only marginal contact on D’Angelo Russell.

“I don’t understand what’s going on in the replay center, to be honest,” said James, whose team heads back to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Thursday facing a 2-0 deficit. “D-Lo clearly gets hit in the face on the drive. What the (expletive) do we have a replay center … it doesn’t make sense. It makes no sense. It bothers me.”

James wasn’t his usually expansive self in his postgame interview after the Lakers watched Murray and the Nuggets storm back from a 68-48 hole to capture their 10th straight win over the Lakers.

James had a chance to give the Lakers a lead with around 16 seconds left on a wide open 3-pointer.

“Rimmed out,” lamented James, who finished with 26 points and 12 assists.

Porter grabbed the rebound, setting up Murray’s game-winner, a fadeaway jumper over Anthony Davis as time expired.

James got right to the point after the game.

— On Denver’s comeback, which included being outscored 32-20 in the fourth: “We missed shots. We still got great looks and we just missed them. And they made it.”

— On Russell hitting seven 3s after going 1 for 9 from deep in the series opener: “We never lost confidence in him. D-Lo is D-Lo.”

— On if the Lakers can take anything from this game into Game 3 in L.A.: “Every game is its own challenge.”

— On the challenges after a heartbreaking loss: “Of course it’s a heartbreaking game and you don’t want to lose in that fashion.”

That’s when James began voicing his frustration with the replay center. Earlier in the game, Murray was called for a foul when James drove to the basket, only to have the Nuggets successfully challenge for the foul to be waved off.

In his replay-center rant, James referenced Monday’s earlier game, when the New York Knicks rallied in the final 30 seconds f or a wild 104-101 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Knicks got the go-ahead 3-pointer from Donte DiVincenzo with 13 seconds left, a possession that started when they stole the ball from Tyrese Maxey. Joel Embiid said Maxey was fouled, and also that coach Nick Nurse and some players had attempted to call timeout before the Knicks got the ball.

“What are we doing?” James said as he ended his postgame interview.

___
By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer

RELATED

SPORTS
Ailing Maxey Nearly Rallies 76ers Before Late Turnover Helps Doom Them in Game 2 Loss to Knicks

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyrese Maxey's body was hurting and he was battling the chills on his off night in New York.

SPORTS
Rick Pitino to Be Honored at the 2024 Panatha Gala on June 16
SPORTS
NFL Draft Has Been on Tour for a Decade and the Next Stop is Detroit, Giving It a Shot in Spotlight

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

A Palestinian Baby in Gaza is Born an Orphan in an Urgent Cesarean Section after an Israeli Strike

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Sabreen Jouda came into the world seconds after her mother left it.

Simmering tensions between Beijing and Washington remain the top worry for American companies operating in China, according to a report by the American Chamber of Commerce in China released Tuesday.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia and Papua New Guinea’s prime ministers on Tuesday began trekking into the South Pacific island nation’s mountainous interior to commemorate a pivotal World War II campaign and to underscore their current security alliance, which faces challenges from China's growing regional influence.

LONDON (AP) — It’s springtime in Europe — time for the annual blossoming of spectacle and sound known as the Eurovision Song Contest.

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — After a series of lower-paying jobs, Nicole Slemp finally landed one she loved.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.