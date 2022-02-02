Learn Greek in… Greece

United States

It might be January but it’s never too early to start thinking about Summer plans, especially for those of us who must arrange long and expensive flights for the whole family. What if your summer plans this year combined Greek summer and a bit of learning, culture and history? If this sounds like something you would like, there is a great solution for both adults and children who would like to immerse themselves in the Greek language and culture while enjoying the sea, sun, and fun!

Greek Language Summer Camp for children

Speak to any one of the children who participated in the Greek Online School Summer Camp of the past. While some will talk about horse riding and how much they loved all of the activities in which they took part there, all of them will mention the Greek friends they made and the bonds they created.

“It was amazing seeing children interact with each other, teach each other, protect each other, and eventually become great friends who just wanted to communicate” says Maria Gkeme, Camp Coordinator. “And communicated they did! By the end of their days at the Summer Camp, their speaking skills in Greek improve so much, it is actually impressive.”

This summer, the Greek Language Summer Camp is back in the Ranch, in Sofiko in two periods with the support of the Hellenic Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs General Secretariat for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy. This Greek language summer program is designed to naturally expose Greek diaspora kids to Greek both with daily lessons and with their contact and cooperation in fun activities with Greek children.

According to the Camp Coordinator “the goal is to immerse children in the Greek culture, language, and lifestyle in the most fun way and to boost their confidence when speaking Greek in just a few days in the summer camp. We cannot wait to have all these little Greeks back at their Camp in summer 2022!”

Greek Language Immersion Course for adults in Spetses

But summer fun and Greek learning should not only address children. This summer the heart of the Greek language beats in Spetses. The historic building of the Anargyrios & Korgialenios School of Spetses together with the Greek Online School and with the support of the Hellenic Republic host a Greek Immersion Course for adults who wish to improve their speaking skills in Greek in just 9 days.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The School of Spetses is now a cultural and educational center that used to function until the ‘80s as one of the most important boarding schools in Europe. This summer, the Greek language program for adults will be hosted in the historic classrooms of the School of Spetses that have welcomed amazing scientists and teachers in the past. Tradition and Greek history will meet with Greek language learning at one of the most beautiful islands in Greece, the cosmopolitan island of Spetses. The mission? The mission is to bring people from all over the world closer to the Greek language and culture and to immerse them in the Greek lifestyle in the most natural way possible.

Studying and doing classes is great! But nothing helps language learning more than hands-on experience and exposure to the real language and to its wonderful people! So learning Greek in Greece might actually be the summer plan we all needed!