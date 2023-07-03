x

July 3, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

Society

Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Grandson of Robert De Niro, Dies at 19

July 3, 2023
By Associated Press
Robert De Niro, Drena De Niro
FILE - Robert De Niro, left, and his daughter Drena De Niro appear at the 20th annual Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Nov. 6, 2016. Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro and Diahnne Abbott, has died at 19. His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the news Monday in an Instagram post. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, a grandson of Robert De Niro, has died at 19.

His mother, Drena De Niro, announced the news Monday in an Instagram post.

“I don’t know how to live without you but I’ll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama,” she wrote. “You were so deeply loved and appreciated and I wish that love alone could have saved you.”

Drena De Niro shared Leandro with artist Carlos Mare, who posted black squares sans caption on his Instagram accounts.

Further details were not immediately available. Messages to representatives for Drena De Niro and Robert De Niro were not immediately returned.

In response to a request to confirm a TMZ report that Leandro was found in a New York apartment, New York City police wrote that “an 18-year-old male was found unconscious, unresponsive and was pronounced deceased by EMS on scene” at a Wall Street address that houses the Cipriani Club Residences. Leandro only recently turned 19, news outlets report.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

Drena De Niro, 51, is the oldest of Robert De Niro’s now seven children (the 79-year-old welcomed a baby earlier this year). The actor adopted her when he married her mother, Diahnne Abbott, his first wife. Drena De Niro is also an actor, with roles in “Joy,” “The Intern” and “Mozart in the Jungle,” among a long list of credits.

Leandro also had acting credits to his name, with roles in three projects also featuring his mother: 2005’s “The Collection,” and 2018’s “Cabaret Maxime” and “A Star Is Born.” In Bradley Cooper’s remake, the mother and son played mother and son — wife and child to Dave Chappelle’s character.

RELATED

Politics
Democrats’ New Primary Calendar Remains Unresolved. The Party Insists that’s OK

WASHINGTON (AP) — New Hampshire is in open rebellion.

Society
Baltimore Block Party Shooting Victims Include More Than a Dozen Minors, Police Say
Society
Thousands of Hotel Workers in Southern California Are on Strike, Demanding Better Pay and Benefits

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.