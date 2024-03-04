Leading Red Sea Defense Mission, Greece Eyes Bigger EU Security Role

Politics

Departure of the frigate "YDRA" from the Salamis Naval Station in order to participate in Operation EUNAVFOR ASPIDES, Monday, February 27, 2024. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – As headquarters of the European Union’s Red Sea Naval Mission to keep Yemeni Houthis from attacking ships – led by Commodore Vasileios Gryparis – Greece also is looking to become a key player in aiding security of the 27 member state bloc.

“We have to be able to defend ourselves,” Nikos Dendias told Reuters, adding that the European Union could achieve that in cooperation with NATO and other allies, although except for the United States and United Kingdom, won’t launch strikes on the Houthis.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/after-red-sea-mission-greece-seeks-key-role-eu-defence-minister-2024-03-04/

“What we’re trying to do is have a home-grown defense industry in Greece and Europe which could service the needs of the European Union,” he said, although the bloc doesn’t have a military and prefers using “soft power” diplomacy.

The EU’s Red Sea naval mission, dubbed “Aspides,” which in Greek means “Shields,” was begun in February to guard vessels from attack by Iranian-aligned Houthi militants in support of Palestinian militant group Hamas in its war with Israel.

At the crossroads between Asia, Africa and Europe, Greece controls the largest merchant fleet in the world and attacks against its vessels have increased. Greece’s largest port, Piraeus, has seen trade drop 40 percent, the news agency said.

The Greek frigate Hydra sailed for the Red Sea as the country assumed command of the EU mission whose headquarters will be in the city of Larissa, although Italy commands the naval force.

“It’s important that we succeed,” Dendias said. “You cannot be a crossroads if roads do not exist or do not function. So for us [Greece] this is a huge threat directly and indirectly,” Greece’s shipping sector among the world’s largest.

Both Greece and the European Union said they are alarmed by the “sophisticated approach” of the Houthis, he said, with sea mines and submarine weapons used in attacks, and one cargo ship being sunk despite US and UK strikes.

The safety of the five Aspides warships and crew, also from Germany, Italy, Belgium and France, was also a concern, he said, urging close coordination with other fleets in the area, which include warships from the United States and India.

“Having a very close communication and as much a common approach as possible with other fleets … is something advisable and important,” he said although even the combined forces haven’t been able to stop the Houthis.

Following Russia’s February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the European Union wants to increase its defense role as a bloc rather than as a collection of 27 nations where military policy is drafted at a national level, the report added.

Greece, also a NATO member, wants to reform its army along the example of Finland. It also aims to revamp its defense industry and boost its shipyards’ business, as it recovers from a decade-long debt crisis that forced it to slash spending, said Reuters.

Greece has been building an arsenal – prompted by Turkish provocations that included sending fighter jets into Greek airspace and demanding Greece take troops off Aegean islands near Turkey’s coast, before the countries eased tensions.

Greece has put together a multi-billion, 10-year purchasing plan, that includes acquiring up to 40 new F-35 fighter jets from the US, three frigates from France and US-made Black Hawk helicopters.

It wants to produce drone and anti-drone systems and is in talks with the United States to co-design and build Constellation-class frigates for the Greek Navy. Foreign frigates could be serviced in Greek shipyards, Dendias said.

“This presents a huge challenge,” he said. “We’re a proud maritime nation but it’s the first time in our history that we may be able to co-design a platform as important as the Constellation,” and add to the EU’s defense and security.