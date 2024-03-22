Leading Canadian Paper Interviews Greek PM Mitsotakis in Advance of His Visit

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece is scheduled to visit Canada in the coming days, where he is expected to meet with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and members of the Greek community.

During the Prime Minister’s visit to the country, an agreement for the acquisition of new Canadair firefighting aircraft will be finalized, as the Prime Minister stated in an interview he gave to the major Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail.

The Prime Minister said it is a major purchase for Greece, according to the publication, noting that the total cost for the acquisition of the new aircraft from the Canadian company De Havilland amounts to approximately 360 million euros. The agreement provides for the purchase of five DHC-515 aircraft through the AEGIS equipment program that provides for the needs of the Fire Brigade and two more through the rescEU citizen protection mechanism of the European Union. The latter two will be based in Greece and will operate regularly in the country, but will prioritize European assistance missions in the event of major fires in another country. The newspaper notes that Greece, like Canada, is facing increasingly severe fire seasons and wants to strengthen its fleet of firefighting aircraft.

Mitsotakis is also expected to meet with Canadian business community, a member of the G7, to discuss the investment opportunities offered by the recovery and growth of the Greek economy. In the interview, Kyriakos Mitsotakis describes the 41-year gap since the last official visit of a Greek Prime Minister to Canada as inexplicable, given the strong ties between the two countries. He said he prioritized an official visit to Canada to meet with the Greek-Canadian community and to discuss the economic aspect of cooperation with Canada. According to The Globe and Mail, during his visit to Canada, Mr. Mitsotakis will convey the message that Greece’s economy is no longer a ‘lost cause’ and that the country is open to investments with the aim of becoming one of the technology and logistics hubs of the Mediterranean, adding that the Greek economy is achieving one of the best performances in Europe.

The newspaper highlighted that in recent years, Greece has followed a strategy of tax relief, fair bankruptcy law, rationalization, and digitization of its public services, speeding up privatizations and relieving its banks of a large number of non-performing loans so that they can lend again.

It is also the case that former Minister and current Member of Parliament of the New Democracy party, Takis Theodorikakos, is also in Canada at this time and will be representing the Parliament in at Greek Independence Day celebrations.