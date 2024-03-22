x

March 22, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 39ºF

ATHENS 52ºF

Politics

Leading Canadian Paper Interviews Greek PM Mitsotakis in Advance of His Visit

March 22, 2024
By The National Herald
Ο ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΣ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ ΣΤΟ ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΟ
FILE - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the conference "Metapolitefsi: 50 Years Later" conference, Thursday February 29 2024. (EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece is scheduled to visit Canada in the coming days, where he is expected to meet with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and members of the Greek community.

During the Prime Minister’s visit to the country, an agreement for the acquisition of new Canadair firefighting aircraft will be finalized, as the Prime Minister stated in an interview he gave to the major Canadian newspaper The Globe and Mail.

The Prime Minister said it is a major purchase for Greece, according to the publication, noting that the total cost for the acquisition of the new aircraft from the Canadian company De Havilland amounts to approximately 360 million euros. The agreement provides for the purchase of five DHC-515 aircraft through the AEGIS equipment program that provides for the needs of the Fire Brigade and two more through the rescEU citizen protection mechanism of the European Union. The latter two will be based in Greece and will operate regularly in the country, but will prioritize European assistance missions in the event of major fires in another country. The newspaper notes that Greece, like Canada, is facing increasingly severe fire seasons and wants to strengthen its fleet of firefighting aircraft.

Mitsotakis is also expected to meet with Canadian business community, a member of the G7, to discuss the investment opportunities offered by the recovery and growth of the Greek economy. In the interview, Kyriakos Mitsotakis describes the 41-year gap since the last official visit of a Greek Prime Minister to Canada as inexplicable, given the strong ties between the two countries. He said he prioritized an official visit to Canada to meet with the Greek-Canadian community and to discuss the economic aspect of cooperation with Canada. According to The Globe and Mail, during his visit to Canada, Mr. Mitsotakis will convey the message that Greece’s economy is no longer a ‘lost cause’ and that the country is open to investments with the aim of becoming one of the technology and logistics hubs of the Mediterranean, adding that the Greek economy is achieving one of the best performances in Europe.

The newspaper highlighted that in recent years, Greece has followed a strategy of tax relief, fair bankruptcy law, rationalization, and digitization of its public services, speeding up privatizations and relieving its banks of a large number of non-performing loans so that they can lend again.

It is also the case that former Minister and current Member of Parliament of the New Democracy party, Takis Theodorikakos, is also in Canada at this time and will be representing the Parliament in at Greek Independence Day celebrations.

RELATED

Society
Two Greek Railways Officials Charged in Deadly Crash Out of Jail

ATHENS - Two Greek railways executives charged in the February, 2023 head-on train crash in Tempe that killed 57 were released from jail, but required to post bonds of 600,000 euros ($649,378) and 500,000 euros ($541,148.

Politics
Despite Erdogan’s Bluster, Greece Sees Better Relations With Turkey
Society
Resisting Greece Teachers Warned Evaluations Coming: Comply

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Allergy Season Arrived Early in US. Here’s How to Keep Pollen from Ruining Your Spring

Allergy season is here — and it's earlier and stronger than expected.

ATHENS - Two Greek railways executives charged in the February, 2023 head-on train crash in Tempe that killed 57 were released from jail, but required to post bonds of 600,000 euros ($649,378) and 500,000 euros ($541,148.

TORONTO, CANADA - Past Minister and current Member of Parliament for the New Democracy (ND) party Takis Theodorikakos is currently visiting Canada, invited by Hellenic organizations.

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece is scheduled to visit Canada in the coming days, where he is expected to meet with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and members of the Greek community.

The health benefits of a plant-based diet, like the Greek diet, are well-known.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.