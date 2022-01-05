Leadership 100 Conference to Commemorate 100th Anniversary of the Archdiocese

Church

H.E. Archbishop Elpidophoros attended the 29th Annual Leadership 100 Conference at The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida February 20-23, 2020. Shown are Executive Director Paulette Poulos at the podium addressing the gathering while Chairman, Argyris Vassiliou looks on. (PHOTO GOA/DIMITRIOS PANAGOS)

NEW YORK – The 31st Annual Leadership 100 conference will convene February 10-13, 2022 at The Ritz-Carlton Naples in Naples, Florida. Argyris Vassiliou, Chairman, Leadership 100, announced that this year’s conference will be dedicated to the Centennial of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. Vassiliou stated, “we are honored to begin the centennial celebrations with our Thursday Forum speakers who will reflect on the history and progress of our Archdiocese.”

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America will share his thoughts and visions for the Archdiocese and the Orthodox Church in America and worldwide.

The keynote address will be delivered by Dr. Alexander Kitroeff, Professor, Department of History, Haverford College, who will address the theme from a historical perspective. Other featured speakers will include George Yancopoulos, MD, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron and Christos Kyratsous, PhD, Vice President of Research, Infectious Diseases and Viral Vector Technologies at Regeneron, who have spearheaded the invention of life-saving anti-body therapeutics to combat the COVID-19 pandemic; Marianne and Dean Metropoulos, who produced Cliffs of Freedom, a historical drama romance that transpires during Greece’s Revolutionary War, based on and inspired by a novel written by Marianne, who also co-wrote the screenplay (with a showing of the film); His Grace Bishop Andonios, Director of St. Michael’s Home, will present the plans for the new St. Michael’s Home, a facility and a ministry to the aging and infirm; and Theo Nicolakis, Chief Information Officer of the Department of Information Technologies at the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese will speak on Modernizing Archdiocesan Technology and Digital Transformation.

In addition, Fr. Andreas Vithoulkas, Chancellor of the Archdiocese, will speak on his newly appointed position as the Proïstamenos (Presiding Priest) and Archiepiscopal Vicar of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine at the World Trade Center.

The Opening Forum with Theo Nicolakis will be on Thursday, February 10, followed by Dr. Kitroeff’s presentation. A Luncheon and Forum will follow with the address by Bishop Andonios. The Welcome Reception will take place on Thursday evening.

On Friday, February 11, Fr. Andreas Vithoulkas will speak at breakfast followed by the Archbishop’s Lecture. The General Assembly will take place following the Lecture. A Luncheon and Forum will be addressed by Drs. Yancopoulos and Kyratsous, which will conclude the daytime events. The Glendi will be held Friday evening.

The Saturday, February 12 events will include a Brunch and Special Forum led by Marianne and Dean Metropoulos, Golf and Tennis Tournaments and Awards, and a Walk/Run event. The Grand Banquet at which the Archbishop lakovos Leadership 100 Award for Excellence will be presented will take place on Saturday evening. The Hierarchical Divine Liturgy will be celebrated on Sunday, February 13 at Saint Katherine Church in Naples.