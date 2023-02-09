Leadership 100 Concludes 32nd Annual Conference

General News

At the Leadership 100 Opening Forum for the 32nd Annual Conference, left to right: Rev. Protopresbyter Nicolas Kazarian, Leadership 100 Chairman Demetrios G. Logothetis, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, and Fr. Nicholas Anton. Photo: GOA/ Dimitrios Panagos

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – The 32nd Annual Leadership 100 Conference concluded on February 5 with a Hierarchical Divine Liturgy, celebrated by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Phoenix, AZ. The Conference took place February 2-5 at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, AZ.

Chairman Demetrios G. Logothetis, in his Welcome Address at the Grand Banquet, stated that it was an extraordinary conference with record attendance and participation of young members, “a fitting beginning to a new year”, which welcomed 75 new members. He commended His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros for his paternal love and support of Leadership 100 and for setting forth a bold vision for the future of the Church in America. He also thanked Executive Director Paulette Poulos and her staff, noting her role in successfully recruiting new members.

Logothetis further stated that the Conference had set “the vision and strategy” for Leadership 100 “as it looks forward to its 50th Anniversary in 2034, with a goal to reach 2500 members and $250 million, and even its 100th Anniversary in 2084, with a goal to reach 10,000 members and $1 billion.”

He expressed confidence in reaching such ambitious goals, stating that current members represented only 1% of those with the capacity to join and that 2.5%, “and even 10%”, could be reached, urging Conference attendees to each recruit one member by next year’s annual Leadership 100 Conference.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America in his final remarks at the Grand Banquet said that he was impressed by the organization and devotion of Leadership 100, stating that its generous stewardship was ”a manifestation of the legacy of the ever-memorable and visionary Archbishop Iakovos.” He also said that Leadership 100 grants had nourished the Church from coast to coast and sustained the ministries of the Archdiocese, providing a virtual endowment of support for Hellenic College-Holy Cross for more than two decades. He thanked Chairman Logothetis for his talent and leadership and Executive Director Paulette Poulos for her devotion and commitment. The Archbishop also noted the attendance of many young members, who he said Leadership 100 must continue to “attract, sustain and grow.” He concluded by stating that “Leadership 100 is “poised for the next 100 years to do even greater things.”

The Grand Banquet also included the presentation of the Archbishop Iakovos Leadership 100 Award for Excellence to Conference speakers Dr. Costis Maglaras, Dean, Columbia Business School; Panos Panay, Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Microsoft; Carl Hollister, President, L.M. Kohn & Company; and Yvette Manessis Corporon, best-selling author and Emmy Award-winning producer. The Leadership 100 Achievement Award was previously presented to Rev. Protopresbyter Nicolas Kazarian, Ecumenical Officer and Director of the Department of Inter-Orthodox, Ecumenical and Interfaith Relations, Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, and Fr. Nicholas Anton, Director of Operations, Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America, at the Opening Forum on February 2.

In addition, the Executive Committee approved $5,006,600 in new, multiple year, and prior grant commitments, and the Board of Trustees elected three new members, Markos Lagos, Dr. Gregory Papadeas and Michael Psyllos.

The Medal of Saint Paul, the highest honor given by the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese, was bestowed upon Argyris Vassiliou, Chairman Emeritus of Leadership 100, at the General Assembly. He was recognized for his extraordinary service to Leadership 100 and the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese, most recently as Chairman of the National Centennial Committee.

Other events included a Welcome Reception on Thursday, a Hellenic Glendi on Friday, and Golf and Tennis Tournaments and Awards, along with a Walk/Run event on Saturday. There were two networking and social gatherings for more than 140 Leadership 100 Young Professionals, and a Children’s Program.