Leadership 100 Chair Logothetis Applies to be Candidate for HCHC Presidency

United States

BOSTON – Demetrios Logothetis, Chairman of the Leadership 100 endowment fund, has applied to be a candidate for the Presidency of Hellenic College and Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology in Boston. Logothetis’ candidacy was largely anticipated and was announced by The National Herald in its publication on June 6, 2023, where it was revealed that Archbishop Elpidophoros of America had proposed that he assume the presidency of the School.

These behind-the-scenes discussions and actions were reported according to information received from members of the HCHC Board who spoke to The National Herald under the condition of anonymity. Archbishop Elpidophoros reportedly forced them to sign a confidentiality document, just as he did with the Archdiocesan Council, not to speak to the Media – meaning The National Herald – during the School’s recent graduation ceremony on May 20.

Logothetis had hesitated at that time to respond to the Archbishop, despite the pressure exerted on him to accept his proposal, as there were very few alternative solutions since the previously-considered candidates had declined. However, from what The National Herald has learned, there are now two other candidates: one layman who taught at Hellenic College in the past, and one clergyman who currently heads a department at the School. These two candidates seem unfavorable, as Archbishop Elpidophoros’ preference seems to be turning towards Logothetis for the following two reasons: Firstly, the funds of the Leadership 100 Organization have come into the spotlight, from which he hopes to draw to ensure the functioning of the School in the upcoming academic year, expected to begin in about a month from now. Secondly, he expects Logothetis to be ‘obedient’ to his commands.

The National Herald has learned that there is already strong discontent among many top members of the Leadership 100 Organization regarding Logothetis’ actions, and they claim that under these circumstances, he cannot continue to be the president of the organization and that he must resign immediately. Logothetis’ term ends in February, 2024.

Furthermore, both clergy and laypeople from Chicago hold Logothetis responsible for the loss of the historic Holy Trinity Church in Chicago, which was auctioned off, as previously reported by TNH.

Meanwhile, the frustration of the Leadership 100 leaders has been intensified by the exchanges regarding the Charter of the Archdiocese during the tours and ‘briefings’ of Archbishop Elpidophoros at the local Metropolises. They particularly expressed their concern over the meeting he had with the laity and clergy in Chicago on July 7, during which both groups essentially told him to stop the division and destruction of the Church in America, while he reiterated that he was merely expressing his personal opinions.

Present at the meeting-dinner that followed the presentation were members of the Chicago Metropolis Council, Leadership 100 and the Archons who live in the Chicago area – as well as Logothetis.

The National Herald has been informed that Logothetis was very uncomfortable with the entire presence and presentation of Elpidophoros and it is not ruled out he may withdraw his candidacy if Elpidophoros continues his divisive tactics. His behind-the-scenes maneuvers with his media strategist in Athens and other advisors in Greece and New York include launching attacks against those who have opposing opinions and positions regarding his plans for the Charter.

When asked in the interview he gave to The National Herald on June 16, 2023 if he had any comment on the proposal made to him by Archbishop Elpidophoros to assume the presidency of the School, Logothetis replied that “the only comment I can make to you, Mr. Kalmoukos, is that the School is governed by the Board of Trustees, which is certainly chaired by the Archbishop. So as far as I know, the Board of Trustees has undertaken the process to elect the next president, as Mr. Cantonis has announced his resignation… Several people, whose identity I cannot reveal, have suggested that I consider whether I would be interested in participating in this process, that is, being a candidate, especially those who know my love for the Church, Greek literature, and the Greek language, thinking I could do good work there.”

HCHC has again been left without a president after the recent resignation of Cantonis, who said he was departing for health reasons. His contract was for five years, but he is departing after three-and-one-half-years of service at the School. It is reminded here that Cantonis had resigned in the past over disputes with Archbishop Elpidophoros but he retracted his resignations. During the recent Commencement ceremony, Cantonis thanked Elpidophoros for their cooperation.

Cantonis succeeded to the presidency of Fr. Christopher Metropulos, who was led to resign after three years elapsed on his five-year contract – the School honored its obligations under the contract.

Additional recent resignations include Deans of Hellenic College and Holy Cross. Since January, 2020 Timothy Patitsas has been serving as Interim Dean. Fr. George Parsenios was hired to be Dean of the School of Theology and was given automatic tenure as a professor of New Testament, but he also announced that he resigned “for health reasons” – meanwhile, he has been appointed presiding priest at the St. Nicholas parish in Lexington, MA.

It is reminded here that two lawsuits are pending in Massachusetts courts stemming from the dismissal of two tenured professors, Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Clapsis and Dr. Evie Zahariadis-Holmberg. Four other professors were also dismissed by Cantonis. The National Herald has learned the lawsuits concern the School of Theology and the Archbishop. It is expected that both Elpidophoros and Cantonis will be called to testify under oath, along with others from the Board of Trustees, but also from outside the School.

Annual operating expenses of Hellenic College – Holy Cross are $8,978,892 according to the numbers Cantonis had given to TNH, while the student bodies for both schools have been shrinking. Recently, eight students were graduated from Hellenic College and sixteen from the Master of Divinity program of Holy Cross, which is largely for those students who will become priests. Out of the sixteen, two were women.