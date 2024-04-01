Lazaros Theodorakopoulos Produces, Stars in ‘Night Just Before the Forest’

VIDEO

Lazaros Theodorakopoulos in a scene from ‘Night Just Before the Forest’ by the acclaimed French playwright Bernard-Marie Koltès. Photo by Sideris Nanoudis

NEW YORK – Lazaros Theodorakopoulos produces and stars in the tour-de-force solo play, ‘Night Just Before the Forest’ by the acclaimed French playwright Bernard-Marie Koltès, translated by Timothy Johns. The production is directed by Bill Bowers and runs 80 minutes. Please not the play is for mature audiences as it contains some profanity.

Originally from Greece, Theodorakopoulos has been an actor in New York City and Greece for 12 years and began collaborating on this production with Bowers in 2021. Both studied acting at the legendary William Esper Studio.

‘Night Just Before the Forest’ is described as “an unstoppable monologue that must be uttered. Not sure where it came from. As definite and unknown as love, life and death is. Will you find the words to say what you want to say? Will you manage to love, live, or die? Will you manage to finish this monologue?”

‘Night Just Before the Forest’ (written in 1977) was Koltès’ first widely acclaimed play. He is considered to be heir to Samuel Beckett, Jean Cocteau, and Jean Genet. His plays have been translated into more than 36 languages. Koltès died of complications from AIDS in 1989.

Theodorakopoulos will be touring with the play beginning at Mabou Mines Studio, 150 First Avenue, second floor, in New York’s East Village with performances April 5, 6, 12, and 13, at 7:30 PM.

The tour continues at the Oregon Fringe Festival in Ashland, Oregon, on April 27, at 4:30 PM, at the Ashland Elks Lodge, and April 28, 3 PM, at SOU Theatre Studio 227, and in July at the Borderlight Theater Festival in Cleveland, Ohio. The play was also accepted by the St Lou Fringe Festival, August 12-18.

Timothy John’s translation (1982) was first read by Gilbert Price on June 13, 1983 at Ubu Repertory Theater in New York and performed by Kevin V. Smith (directed by E Barnick) in 2012 at Viaduct Theater in Chicago.

Theodorakopoulos produced and starred in the New York premiere of Koltès’ play (in another English translation) in 2022 at the Archdiocesan Hellenic Cultural Center.

The trailer for the play is available on YouTube: https://shorturl.at/lEKW0.

More information and tickets available online: www.thelazaros.com.