x

August 16, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.02 USD

NYC 72ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Wine & Spirits

Lawsuit States Starbucks’ Refresher Line is Missing Key Fruits

August 16, 2022
By Stephanie Makri
FILE - This Oct. 27, 2020, file photo shows a sign at a Starbucks Coffee store in south Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
FILE - This Oct. 27, 2020, file photo shows a sign at a Starbucks Coffee store in south Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

Starbucks faced a lawsuit accusing its popular line of fruit-based Refresher drinks. The allegation was sparked due to the missing fruits that were promoted during product marketing.

Joan Kominis, an Astoria resident, bought a Strawberry Acai Lemonade Refresher in late 2021, having in mind that the drink included acai, according to the suit filed on August 5. However, the complaint claims the product only contained frozen strawberries and a blend of “water, grape juice concentrate, and sugar.” Meanwhile, other products in the Refresher line are also absent of advertised fruits like mango and passionfruit, the suit declares.

The case states that Kominis wouldn’t have purchased the product it its premium price if she were aware the beverage didn’t contain acai and therefore comprised none of the fruit’s health benefits. In Manhattan, a medium Strawberry Acai Lemonade Refresher goes for $5.65.

“The presence of fruit in the products is central to the product’s identity,” reads the complaint, which argues the inclusion of acai, mango, and passionfruit in Refresher product names and advertising created a reasonable expectation they would be found in the beverages. “Starbuck’s hot chocolate contains cocoa, its matcha lattes contain matcha, and its honey mint tea contains honey and mint, just as consumers expect.”

While the lawsuit didn’t indicate the amount Kominis is seeking, it claims “the amount of controversy” is over $5 million.

“We are aware of the lawsuit. The allegations in the complaint are inaccurate and without merit. We look forward to defending ourselves against these claims,” wrote Starbucks spokesperson Megan Adams in an emailed statement, as reported by the Observer.

Starbucks has been in a similar position a few times already regarding marketing perceived as deceptive. In 2021, a Rhode Island resident sued the company regarding its Vanilla Frappuccino. The litigant alleged the product was misleadingly branded, as it included ‘natural flavor’ but no vanilla. The suit was later rejected.

 

 

 

 

RELATED

Wine & Spirits
Kentucky Peerless Releases Bourbon Finished in a Rum Barrel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - August 16, 2022 - ( Newswire.

Wine & Spirits
Fermented Horse Milk Season On in Kyrgyzstan (Photos)
Wine & Spirits
Can’t Kill Them: Old Greek Grape Varieties Making Wine Comeback

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Agent: Rushdie Off Ventilator and Talking, Day After attack

MAYVILLE, N.Y.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings