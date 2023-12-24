x

December 24, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Politics

“Law Allowing Private Universities to Be Passed within January”

December 24, 2023
By Athens News Agency
[365980] ΣΥΝΕΔΡΙΑΣΗ ΤΟΥ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΙΚΟΥ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟΥ (ΤΑΤΙΑΝΑ ΜΠΟΛΑΡΗ/EUROKINISSI)
FILE - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis chaired the last cabinet meeting for 2023 at the Maximos Mansion on Wednesday, December 20, 2023. (Photo by TATIANA BOLARI/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – “This Christmas finds Greece having left the 10-year-plus chain of crises behind it and looking at the future with greater optimism,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday, in his regular weekly review of the government’s work posted on social media.

“Crowning our efforts was the recovery of investment grade and the accolades of international organisations and economic analysts. This ‘incredible miracle’, as it was called, was something we all achieved together, the state and society,” Mitsotakis said.

“Who would have expected that Greece would be named by the ‘Economist’ as country of the year, or that the Greek economy would once again, for the second consecutive year, be among the top 35 countries as regards its performance? It is a recognition of the sacrifices of the Greek people, the ongoing reforms and the progress of our country,” he added.

The prime minister highlighted the agreement reached at the ECOFIN Council to create a special exemption for defence spending from the excessive deficit procedure, saying this confirmed that Greece was now seen as credible and its demands were heard and taken into account.

He concluded with a reference to the government initiatives to allow the operation in Greece of private, non-profit higher education institutes: “This flagship legislation will be presented for public consultation after the holidays and become a law of the state within January, opening up the path for revising Article 16n [of the Greek constitution] so that it reflects the facts of the 21st century.”

Mitsotakis said that this was a major step in the direction of the greater government goal of convergence with the core of European countries on all levels and correcting the country’s long-standing problems and shortcomings in support of collective progress, inclusive growth and becoming stronger.

The prime minister went on to welcome an agreement on migration in the European Union, supported by Greece, a donation by the Union of Greek Shipowners to flood-stricken Thessaly and Central Greece, an upcoming bill establishing 16 trauma referral centres throughout Greece, as well as referring to the steps taken by the government to control violence in sports, combat crime, and the expectations from the government policy road map for 2024, presented at the last cabinet meeting of the year.

RELATED

Politics
President Receives Carollers at the Presidential Mansion

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou received Christmas carollers and exchanged wishes for the holidays at the presidential mansion on Sunday, as every year on Christmas Eve.

Society
Wild Winter Cuts Greece’s Kiwi Production, Supplies Seen Running Out
Society
Antiquities Expert Rebuts Claim Alexander the Great’s Tomb Found

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

At least 15 People Dead after a Mass Shooting at a Prague University (Vid)

PRAGUE (AP) — An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague on Thursday, killing 10 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic’s worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city’s rescue service said.

ATHENS - "This Christmas finds Greece having left the 10-year-plus chain of crises behind it and looking at the future with greater optimism," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday, in his regular weekly review of the government's work posted on social media.

TEL AVIV, Israel — More than a dozen Israeli soldiers were killed in combat in the Gaza Strip over the weekend, the Israeli military said Sunday, in some of the bloodiest days of battle since the start of Israel's ground offensive in late October and a sign that Hamas is still putting up a fight despite weeks of brutal war.

NICOSIA - A report by international investigative journalists revealing allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin used Cyprus to hide assets and evade sanctions after the invasion of Ukraine has led the FBI to send financial investigators to the island.

MADRID — Spain's Royal Tapestry Factory has been decorating the walls and floors of palaces and institutions for more than 300 years.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.