“Law Allowing Private Universities to Be Passed within January”

Politics

ATHENS – “This Christmas finds Greece having left the 10-year-plus chain of crises behind it and looking at the future with greater optimism,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday, in his regular weekly review of the government’s work posted on social media.

“Crowning our efforts was the recovery of investment grade and the accolades of international organisations and economic analysts. This ‘incredible miracle’, as it was called, was something we all achieved together, the state and society,” Mitsotakis said.

“Who would have expected that Greece would be named by the ‘Economist’ as country of the year, or that the Greek economy would once again, for the second consecutive year, be among the top 35 countries as regards its performance? It is a recognition of the sacrifices of the Greek people, the ongoing reforms and the progress of our country,” he added.

The prime minister highlighted the agreement reached at the ECOFIN Council to create a special exemption for defence spending from the excessive deficit procedure, saying this confirmed that Greece was now seen as credible and its demands were heard and taken into account.

He concluded with a reference to the government initiatives to allow the operation in Greece of private, non-profit higher education institutes: “This flagship legislation will be presented for public consultation after the holidays and become a law of the state within January, opening up the path for revising Article 16n [of the Greek constitution] so that it reflects the facts of the 21st century.”

Mitsotakis said that this was a major step in the direction of the greater government goal of convergence with the core of European countries on all levels and correcting the country’s long-standing problems and shortcomings in support of collective progress, inclusive growth and becoming stronger.

The prime minister went on to welcome an agreement on migration in the European Union, supported by Greece, a donation by the Union of Greek Shipowners to flood-stricken Thessaly and Central Greece, an upcoming bill establishing 16 trauma referral centres throughout Greece, as well as referring to the steps taken by the government to control violence in sports, combat crime, and the expectations from the government policy road map for 2024, presented at the last cabinet meeting of the year.