x

June 20, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 75ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

SPORTS

Late Leveler Denies Slovenia First Euros Win in Draw with Serbia at Euro 2024

June 20, 2024
By Associated Press
Euro 2024 Soccer Slovenia Serbia
Serbia's Luka Jovic celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Daniel Karmann/dpa via AP)

MUNICH (AP) — A late strike denied Slovenia a first ever win in a European Championship as Serbia snatched a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

Žan Karničnik’s 69th-minute goal put Slovenia on the brink of an historic win until substitute Luka Jović levelled deep in stoppage time.

The goal sent the Serbia fans into raucous joy but also saw them throw flares and other objects onto the field.

The equalizer was virtually the last action as the referee blew fulltime immediately after the players restarted. The Slovenia players collapsed to the ground in disappointment.

It also would have been their first win in a major tournament since victory over Algeria in the 2010 World Cup.

Slovenia plays England in its final group match on Tuesday, when Serbia faces Denmark. Serbia lost to England in their opener.

Plastic cups are thrown from the stands at Slovenia players during a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

With both teams needing a win to boost their chances of progressing, the match started at a fast pace and Serbia goalkeeper Predrag Rajković had to make two early saves.

Those two shots on target in the first eight minutes were as many as Slovenia had in total in its drew with Denmark.

Serbia withstood the waves of Slovenia attacks and had its first chance in the 27th minute but Dušan Vlahović’s header was straight at goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

Serbia went even closer moments later when Dušan Tadić whipped in a fabulous corner to the far post but Aleksandar Mitrović — who scored in his previous two matches against Slovenia — couldn’t get a proper touch.

Slovenia’s Zan Karnicnik celebrates with Erik Janza, right, after scoring the opening goal during a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

The best chance of the half fell to Slovenia in somewhat fortunate circumstances. Timi Elšnik tried to pass to a teammate but the ball came off a Serbia defender and fell kindly back to him for a thunderous effort which crashed off the right post. Benjamin Šeško fired the rebound woefully over.

Serbia started the second half with three great chances to break the deadlock inside the first five minutes, including Slovenia defender Jake Bijol almost scoring an own goal.

This tournament has seen plenty of stunning long-range goals and there was almost another in the 58th but Rajković did well to push Šeško’s strike over the bar.

Slovenia’s goalkeeper Jan Oblak saves a shot from Serbia’s Aleksandar Mitrovic, center, during a Group C match between Slovenia and Serbia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Slovenia eventually broke the deadlock with a move started and finished by Žan Karničnik. The defender won the ball deep inside his own half and ran some 40 yards before picking out Elšnik on the left and racing into the box to collect the cross and tap home at the back post.

Serbia almost levelled immediately but Elšnik hit the crossbar.

Serbia threw everything at Slovenia in the final stages. Even Rajković came up for the final corner but it was Jović who leapt highest to head it past Oblak in the fifth minute of added time.


By DANIELLA MATAR AP Sports Writer

RELATED

SPORTS
Serbia FA Threatens to Quit Euros if UEFA Does Not Punish Croats and Albanians over Chants

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia soccer officials threatened to quit the European Championship after they were offended by fan chants reportedly heard during the Albania-Croatia match.

SPORTS
Could a $170 High Tech Soccer Ball Be a Reason for so Many Spectacular Goals at Euro 2024?
SPORTS
Aaron Judge Out of Yankees’ Lineup Against Orioles, One Night After Getting Hit on Hand by Pitch

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Alberto, Season’s First Named Tropical Storm, Dumps Rain on Texas and Mexico, Which Reports 3 Deaths

TAMPICO, Mexico (AP) — Tropical Storm Alberto rumbled toward northeast Mexico early Thursday as the first named storm of the season, carrying heavy rains that left three people dead but also brought hope to a region suffering under a prolonged, severe drought.

For centuries, ancient artifacts, art, and relics have been a topic of ownership, provenance, and morality debates.

LESVOS – The 2nd International ELIA Lesvos Confest (an olive conference and festival) took place at the Vrana Olive Press Museum on the island of Lesvos in Greece May 23-26.

NEW YORK – Pancyprian Association of America issued a statement mourning the passing of Constantine Iordanou, the businessman and philanthropist who was also a founding member of the Association.

MUNICH (AP) — A late strike denied Slovenia a first ever win in a European Championship as Serbia snatched a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.