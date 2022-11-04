Larry Peroulas, Renowned and Beloved Educator, Is Mourned

General News

CHARLOTTE, NC – Larry Peroulas lived a long and productive life, from March 12, 1941 to November 1, 2022 – most importantly, the was much loved, as a statement from his family makes clear: “The sun was shining brightly on the morning of Tuesday, November 1, 2022, as Heaven’s doors opened to receive one of the brightest angels to walk on this Earth. Larry ‘Eleutherios’ Peroulas, 82, closed his eyes one last time, peacefully in his home in Charlotte NC, surrounded by his family who deeply adored him.”

Larry was born in Dytiki Fragista, Greece in March, 1941. He loved his country deeply and would spend his life dedicated to teaching others its history and culture. With his hard work and determination, Larry completed his bachelor’s degree in economics at the University of Athens and would later receive his master’s degree from New York University. He moved to Charlotte in 1997 and served as the Principal at Holy Trinity Greek School for more than 20 years. His dream was to start a Gree- American school, which came to fruition in August of 2005. Socrates Academy opened its doors with 67 elementary students and would successfully become an award-winning school with more than 800 students spanning grades K-12. Even during his battle with cancer, he worked diligently at putting the last touches on the new high school, often spending time on the school grounds formalizing the design with the architects. He even enlisted his two granddaughters to assist him with paperwork when he lacked the strength to do so. His deep passion for teaching was fueled with the love he had for his students and strong desire to give them every possible tool for a bright and successful future.

Another love of Larry’s was his job at the Velouhi magazine, where he spent countless hours working as the publisher and editor for the Greek publication. His energy, intelligence, and perseverance can be felt across the community, leaving a legacy that will outlive us all.

His family can only describe him as their hero, an angel whose imprint will remain forever in their heart and souls. They couldn’t be prouder of his accomplishments and the person he was. He will always be loved, tremendously missed, and never forgotten.

Larry’s passion for teaching could only be matched by his dedication and love for his wife of 60 years, Effie; his children, Constantinos Peroulas, Maria Kotrotsios, and Vasiliki Peroulas, and his grandchildren whom he adored, Efthimia Peroulas and Marianthe Kotrotsios. He is also survived by his siblings, John Peroulas and his wife, Tina, Theodora Balaouras, Georgia Rigas, his sister-in-law, Voula Douridas, and his many nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents Konstantinos and Eugenia Peroulas, his brother, George Peroulas, and his sister, Eleni Asimakopoulos.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Blvd in Charlotte. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered in memory of Larry to Socrates Academy Foundation, 3909 Weddington Rd, Matthews, NC 28105.

May His Memory Be Eternal.