x

March 1, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 35ºF

ATHENS 57ºF

Society

Larissa Station Master Arrested, Charged over Tragic Train Disaster

March 1, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greece Train Collision
Debris of trains lie on the rail lines after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. A passenger train carrying hundreds of people, including many university students returning home from holiday, collided at high speed before midnight Tuesday with an oncoming freight train. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

LARISA, Greece – A Hellenic Train station master in Larissa, aged 59, was officially placed under arrest on Wednesday and charged with manslaughter through negligence for the tragic train accident near Tempi, which claimed dozens of lives and left scores of people injured.

According to the Larissa traffic police department, which is conducting the investigation, the arrest order has been signed by the public prosecutor who is supervising the inquiry and following the questioning of the witnesses.

The station master is considered responsible for the accident, in which two trains moving in opposite directions ended up on the same track in a head-on collision, and will be charged with manslaughter through negligence under article 302 of the penal code, bodily harm through negligence (article 314 of the penal code) and dangerous interventions in means of transportation (article 291 of the penal code).

Two Larissa traffic police employees have also given unsworn statements as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos has arrived in Larissa and has started a series of meetings in the context of the investigation at the Thessaly regional authority.

RELATED

Politics
SYRIZA Struggles to Deal With “Polakism,” Provocateur Ex-Minister

ATHENS – With elections only weeks away and his party reeling over the conviction of one former minister for breach of duty in a TV license scheme, major opposition SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras shed himself of another.

Politics
Tsipras, Androulakis Shocked by Train Tragedy, Turkey Sends Condolences
Society
2 Dead as Migrant Boat Capsizes off Eastern Greek Island

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.