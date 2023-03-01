Larissa Station Master Arrested, Charged over Tragic Train Disaster

Society

Debris of trains lie on the rail lines after a collision in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. A passenger train carrying hundreds of people, including many university students returning home from holiday, collided at high speed before midnight Tuesday with an oncoming freight train. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

LARISA, Greece – A Hellenic Train station master in Larissa, aged 59, was officially placed under arrest on Wednesday and charged with manslaughter through negligence for the tragic train accident near Tempi, which claimed dozens of lives and left scores of people injured.

According to the Larissa traffic police department, which is conducting the investigation, the arrest order has been signed by the public prosecutor who is supervising the inquiry and following the questioning of the witnesses.

The station master is considered responsible for the accident, in which two trains moving in opposite directions ended up on the same track in a head-on collision, and will be charged with manslaughter through negligence under article 302 of the penal code, bodily harm through negligence (article 314 of the penal code) and dangerous interventions in means of transportation (article 291 of the penal code).

Two Larissa traffic police employees have also given unsworn statements as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, Citizen Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos has arrived in Larissa and has started a series of meetings in the context of the investigation at the Thessaly regional authority.